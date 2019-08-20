Rhumbline Advisers Raised Union Pac Com (UNP) Holding by $7.50 Million; Share Value Rose; Ehealth (EHTH) Market Value Rose While Perceptive Advisors Has Upped by $14.56 Million Its Position

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 3.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 44,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $218.45M, up from 1.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $168.21. About 815,594 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 29/05/2018 – Union Pacific Delivers on its Mission of Service; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 02:27 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC IS HIRING WORKERS, HAS NO ONE ON FURLOUGHS; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 426.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 234,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 289,857 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.07 million, up from 55,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $103.07. About 157,186 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Resmed Inc Com (NYSE:RMD) by 9,912 shares to 327,155 shares, valued at $34.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Saul Ctrs Inc Com (NYSE:BFS) by 12,141 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,421 shares, and cut its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc Com (NYSE:DRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Cap Management has 0.07% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 8,370 shares. Columbia Asset accumulated 22,454 shares. Baldwin Management Ltd Liability reported 0.54% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt accumulated 13 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1.71% or 3.78M shares. Logan Mgmt reported 25,930 shares stake. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has 3,043 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Barometer Capital Mngmt has 30,540 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.69% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Institute For Wealth Limited Com reported 0.21% stake. National Bank Of Stockton owns 2,047 shares. Burney accumulated 0.41% or 39,799 shares. Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi invested 2.22% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Van Eck Associates stated it has 0.02% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advisory Alpha Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 5,800 shares. Par Cap Mgmt invested 0.61% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Victory Management Inc has 0.14% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The Kansas-based Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks has invested 0.16% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Orbimed Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.18 million shares. Principal Fincl Gp Inc has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 28,981 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 303,254 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Incorporated accumulated 624 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 38,800 shares. 41,134 were accumulated by Kbc Gp Nv. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Liability reported 12,382 shares. Charles Schwab Inv reported 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Sei Investments Com owns 15,870 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 10,089 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity.