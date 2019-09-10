Rhumbline Advisers Raised Its Stake in Mastercard Cl A (MA) by $14.04 Million; Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holder Orleans Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 13,655 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $256.77. About 367,551 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates lnstructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes; 14/05/2018 – Cipher Capital Adds Occidental, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 10/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x 12 (Catalog n; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer(R) Blood Collection Tubes; 22/03/2018 – U.S FDA SAYS CONTINUES TO RECOMMEND THAT MAGELLAN LEAD TESTS NOT BE USED WITH BLOOD SAMPLES TAKEN FROM THE VEIN

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (MA) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 59,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 1.65M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $388.62 million, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $268.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $9.25 during the last trading session, reaching $274.11. About 4.05M shares traded or 23.68% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 30/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Mastercard, Exits Visa; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29B and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,335 shares to 8,080 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Com (NYSE:PSX) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Rockwell Intl (NYSE:ROK).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson Accelerates Its Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $864.40 million for 19.39 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 763,531 shares or 2.11% of its portfolio. Bailard Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 2,044 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt has 0.17% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt owns 43,436 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hyman Charles D owns 2,454 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership owns 24,111 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Chilton Investment Lc has invested 0.98% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Affinity Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chemical Bank & Trust invested in 4,867 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 502,606 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Hartford Investment Mgmt Commerce reported 58,689 shares stake. 920,050 were reported by Comgest Sas.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “To Celebrate Alibaba’s Birthday, Jack Ma ‘Returned To Where It All Started’ – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Visa stock the biggest drag on the Dow, as payments sector suffers broad decline – MarketWatch” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Share Price Has Gained 286%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc Cl (NYSE:CMG) by 834 shares to 45,714 shares, valued at $32.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:ADI) by 59,985 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,327 shares, and cut its stake in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, July 31. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Inc Ma accumulated 5,371 shares or 0.17% of the stock. West Coast Financial Limited stated it has 58,707 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co accumulated 470 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0.11% or 526,549 shares in its portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Dept reported 5,810 shares. Davidson Kempner Cap Management Lp stated it has 116,462 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Doliver Lp reported 0.43% stake. Holt Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Dba Holt Cap LP holds 0.14% or 2,100 shares in its portfolio. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 2.97% or 109,378 shares in its portfolio. Bamco Ny, a New York-based fund reported 119,626 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 245,681 shares. Homrich Berg has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pension Service invested 0.83% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tiger Glob Limited Liability owns 549,932 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust holds 37,071 shares.