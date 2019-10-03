Rhumbline Advisers Raised Its Jacobs Engineering (JEC) Position by $3.15 Million; Wealth Architects Decreased Position in Facebook (FB) by $396,096

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 88,311 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.04M, down from 90,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $509.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $3.98 during the last trading session, reaching $178.58. About 8.34 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – News 19 WLTX: #BREAKING: House committee announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify before panel on April 11; 16/04/2018 – Most of Divisive Facebook Ads Paid for by `Suspicious’ Groups; 15/03/2018 – Sri Lanka lifts ban on Facebook imposed after spasm of communal violence; 21/05/2018 – Facebook said it looked forward to the meeting and was happy for it to be live-streamed; 29/03/2018 – RT @CNBC: Ad industry sources slam Facebook’s latest privacy move, say it consolidates Facebook’s control; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises more than 200 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 06/04/2018 – Facebook suspends Canadian firm AggregatelQ over data scandal; 28/03/2018 – Deepa Seetharaman: Breaking up (with Facebook) is hard to do; 09/04/2018 – Facebook CEO apologizes, says company did not do enough to prevent misuse; 17/05/2018 – BRITISH PARLIAMENTARY COMMITTEE SAYS DOMINIC CUMMINGS OF BREXIT CAMPAIGN GROUP VOTE LEAVE HAS REFUSED TO APPEAR

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering (JEC) by 22.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 37,452 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 204,253 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.24M, up from 166,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Jacobs Engineering for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.46. About 231,056 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 20/03/2018 – Metrolinx, Jacobs Team Release Feasibility Study on Hydrogen-Powered Train Technology; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 11/04/2018 – JACOBS: EXTENSION IS 2-YR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE $437.5M; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: No Assurance That Jacobs Can or Will Make a Proposal; 27/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – CONTRACT HAS AN ESTIMATED VALUE OF $99 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $3.85-$4.25; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 05/04/2018 – “Any world class program is going to have to equip students in this field to compete,” says John Jacobs, executive director of Georgetown University’s McDonough School of Business

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 37,060 shares to 56,050 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 9,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.01 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 91,092 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $63.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg Co Com Usd0.25 (NYSE:K) by 36,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,768 shares, and cut its stake in Fortive Corp Common Stock Usd..

