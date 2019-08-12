Rhumbline Advisers Raised Broadridge Finl Solutions (BR) Position By $1.82 Million; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) Sentiment Is 2

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II (PCK) investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.33, from 1.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 14 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold their stock positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II. The investment managers in our database now hold: 1.44 million shares, down from 1.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 3 Increased: 9 New Position: 5.

Rhumbline Advisers increased Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (BR) stake by 7.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers acquired 17,705 shares as Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 246,314 shares with $25.54M value, up from 228,609 last quarter. Broadridge Finl Solutions Inc now has $14.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $125.38. About 85,285 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II for 27,762 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 66,159 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 19,387 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 248,650 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $326.37 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

It closed at $10.2 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital LP invested in 4,045 shares. Webster National Bank N A reported 843 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). New York-based Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership has invested 0.58% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Aviva Public Ltd Company invested in 43,855 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Sun Life Fincl reported 196 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 96,507 shares. The Texas-based Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 280 shares. Alta Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.67% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Rafferty Asset Management Lc owns 0.04% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 23,397 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Lc has 0.1% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 7,305 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 26,008 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 4,316 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

