Rhumbline Advisers Position in Northern Tr Com (NTRS) Has Decreased by $2.80 Million as Share Price Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Share Value Declined, Confluence Wealth Management Upped Holding by $313,104

Confluence Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 52.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Wealth Management Llc bought 4,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $917,000, up from 8,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $74.47. About 1.97M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Adjusted Operating Income $536M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Northern Tr Corp Com (NTRS) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 31,139 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 324,617 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.35M, down from 355,756 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $86.66. About 773,755 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 26/04/2018 – Northern Trust to Utilize Direct Clearing for Canadian Derivatives; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust: 1Q Net Interest Income $384.0M; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS NEUTRAL ON BANKS IN EUROPE, JAPAN AND EMERGING MARKETS; 21/03/2018 – Northern Trust Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS OVERWEIGHT ON US BANKS; 22/03/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – ‘Not a Market for Trading,’ Northern Trust CIO Says (Video)

Analysts await Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 3.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.58 per share. NTRS’s profit will be $350.26M for 13.29 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.75 actual EPS reported by Northern Trust Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.86% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 7,450 shares to 152,172 shares, valued at $65.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,043 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc Com Usd0.01 Cl ‘A’ (NYSE:ZTS).

