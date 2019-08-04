Rhumbline Advisers Position in Jack In The Box Com (JACK) Lifted by $301,158 as Market Valuation Declined; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Energy Income Partners Lifted Holding

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (JACK) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 3,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The institutional investor held 91,252 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.40M, up from 87,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $72.92. About 345,908 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500.

Energy Income Partners Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc bought 590,404 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 9.59M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275.33 million, up from 9.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $25.01. About 11.60M shares traded or 60.78% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO SAYS THERE IS NO NGL TAKEAWAY PROBLEM IN MARCELLUS; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC WMB.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SEES 2019 DCF $2.9B-$3.3B, NET INCOME $1.05B-$1.35B; 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS WORKING ON PIPELINE IN 2020 FROM WAHA TO KATY, TX; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS: STILL ASSESSING FULL IMPACT OF FERC ANNOUNCEMENTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Williams Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WMB); 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 23,648 shares to 302,732 shares, valued at $30.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 210,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.93 million shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $273,275 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 2.35M shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Intrust Fincl Bank Na stated it has 9,336 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 100,928 shares. Moreover, Samson Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 8.02% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 232,488 shares. Cap Glob Invsts has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Dorsey & Whitney Trust Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Com has 0.12% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 16.63M shares. Advisory Rech has 1.96% invested in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oakworth reported 1,262 shares stake. Qci Asset Mngmt Incorporated New York holds 0.02% or 6,325 shares. Asset Management reported 17,247 shares. 9.97 million are held by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Incorporated Ltd Liability accumulated 29,210 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 39,425 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 9,222 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 33,596 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. 46,900 are held by Swiss State Bank. Signaturefd Lc invested in 62 shares. Metropolitan Life accumulated 70,196 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.02% or 755,565 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 27,900 shares. Jana Ptnrs Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 932,132 shares. Waratah Cap Advsrs reported 23,345 shares. First Advsr Ltd Partnership stated it has 23,137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bank Of Mellon reported 0.01% stake.