Rhumbline Advisers Position in Jabil (JBL) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Skywest (SKYW) Stake Has Upped by Oberweis Asset Management Inc

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (JBL) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 25,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.41% . The institutional investor held 365,805 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.73M, down from 391,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Jabil Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 953,038 shares traded. Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) has risen 10.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.13% the S&P500. Some Historical JBL News: 19/04/2018 – Jabil Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Jabil 2Q Net $37.3M; 15/03/2018 – Jabil Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 38c; 24/04/2018 – HP 3D Printing Drives Distributed Design, Manufacturing and Supply Chain Transformation With Jabil and Forecast 3D; 23/04/2018 – NCR CORP. ENTERED 3-YR MASTER SERVICES PACT WITH JABIL; 15/03/2018 Jabil 2Q EPS 21c; 15/03/2018 – JABIL 2Q CORE EPS 66C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – JABIL INC JBL.N – MICHAEL DASTOOR, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, CONTROLLER WILL SUCCEED FORBES AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Jabil: Michael Dastoor Will Succeed Forbes as CFO, Effective Sept. 1; 26/03/2018 – Jabil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Skywest Inc (SKYW) by 19.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.96% . The institutional investor held 162,457 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.82 million, up from 135,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Skywest Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 118,980 shares traded. SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) has risen 1.69% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SKYW News: 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 08/03/2018 – SKYWEST FEB. 2018 COMBINED TRAFFIC DOWN 1.6% MONTH OVER MONTH; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Bottomline Technologies, SkyWest, Pacific Biosciences of Ca; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC – EXPRESSJET CONTINUES TO ENGAGE IN DISCUSSIONS AROUND CRJ700S SCHEDULED TO COME OUT OF SERVICE WITH DELTA LATER THIS YEAR; 14/05/2018 – Mesa Airlines contemplating financing options including IPO; 09/05/2018 – SKYWEST INC – APRIL 2018 LOAD FACTOR OF 79.5 PCT VS 81.0 PCT IN APRIL 2017; 27/04/2018 – SKYWEST INC SKYW.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $62; 23/03/2018 – SkyWest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q OPER REV. $783M, EST. $764.0M; 26/04/2018 – SKYWEST 1Q EPS $1.03, EST. 86C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold JBL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 5.19% more from 136.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.11% or 101,069 shares. 45,118 are held by Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Proshare Advisors Ltd invested in 12,485 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr has invested 0.01% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 75,005 shares. Pggm has invested 0.07% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh reported 1.06% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) for 101,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Raymond James Associate has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL). Community National Bank Na accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei accumulated 84,981 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 37,700 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,802 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Limited Com has 0% invested in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:CSII) by 57,041 shares to 101,133 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc Com (NASDAQ:CONN) by 35,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,936 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX).

More notable recent Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Jabil announces plans for $42M Albuquerque investment – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Jabil Inc. (JBL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Jabil company to be considered for $36 million IRB – Albuquerque Business First – Albuquerque Business First” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Worth Considering Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) For Its Upcoming Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. JBL’s profit will be $95.88 million for 10.87 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Jabil Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 146.43% EPS growth.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10 billion and $498.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 20,800 shares to 20,900 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 8,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,140 shares, and cut its stake in Cyber (NASDAQ:CYBR).