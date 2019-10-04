Rhumbline Advisers Maintains Holding in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Co (BHLB); Agf Investments Lifted The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF) Holding by $3.33 Million; Stock Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co (BHLB) by 15.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 18,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 139,027 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 120,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 53,308 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q EPS 55c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BHLB); 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – BERKSHIRE HILLS BANCORP INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.65; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Bncrp: Berkshire Bank Celebrates National Volunteer Week 04.13.18; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. (CHEF) by 44.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 95,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.83% . The institutional investor held 310,784 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90M, up from 215,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in The Chefs’ Warehouse Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $38.49. About 78,705 shares traded. The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) has risen 34.82% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CHEF News: 09/05/2018 – CHEFS” WAREHOUSE 1Q ADJ PROFORMA EPS 3C, EST. 1C; 19/03/2018 – Food and Wine: Exclusive: Here Are All the Chefs in ‘Chef’s Table: Pastry’; 09/05/2018 – CHEFS’ WAREHOUSE INC CHEF.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.74, REV VIEW $1.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Elk Creek Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in Chefs’ Warehouse; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 78c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Sees FY18 Sales $1.40B-$1.44B; 20/04/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse Says John DeBenedetti Has Resigned From Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – Chefs’ Warehouse at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Chefs’ Warehouse

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0.05% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). United Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Quantbot Techs LP stated it has 1,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associates holds 15,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 224,614 shares. 300 are held by Strs Ohio. Guggenheim Ltd Liability owns 26,715 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 1,988 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock invested in 6.78M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 32,062 shares. Sei Investments owns 145,320 shares. Systematic LP accumulated 662,333 shares. Peoples Fincl Services Corporation owns 7,080 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 40,730 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $37,240 activity. Prescott Wm Gordon also bought $455 worth of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) on Monday, August 26.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc Com (NYSE:DHI) by 10,711 shares to 628,875 shares, valued at $27.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regions Finl Corp New Com (NYSE:RF) by 101,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Graco Inc Com (NYSE:GGG).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $29,874 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold CHEF shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 27.65 million shares or 13.58% more from 24.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aristotle Boston Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.91% or 536,059 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Fifth Third Fincl Bank owns 8,630 shares. Pacific Glob Invest Mgmt stated it has 36,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc stated it has 9,098 shares. Intrust Comml Bank Na reported 7,270 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 9,138 shares. Jupiter Asset Management reported 324,054 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) or 18,929 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 155,008 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Conestoga Advsr Lc has 1.2% invested in The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF). Spark Investment Limited Liability accumulated 0.19% or 78,900 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 0% or 43,495 shares in its portfolio.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 143,844 shares to 160,453 shares, valued at $44.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 496,373 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE:NOC).