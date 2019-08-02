Rhumbline Advisers Lowered Its Masco Com (MAS) Holding as Shares Rose; Facebook Class A (FB) Position Raised by Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (FB) by 11.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 15,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $539.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.25. About 9.50 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 29/03/2018 – Facebook begins ‘fact-checking’ photos and videos; 20/03/2018 – JUST IN: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence regarding the Cambridge Analytica scandal; 05/04/2018 – RowOne® Partners with Netsertive to Increase Sales and Visibility through Social Media Engagement; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal; 27/03/2018 – UK PM MAY SAYS HOPES FACEBOOK, CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA WILL COOPERATE WITH UK INVESTIGATION INTO DATA LEAKS; 19/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook says it has hired a digital forensics firm “to conduct a comprehensive audit of Cambridge; 15/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION TO PROPOSE DIGITAL TAX WITH 3 PCT RATE ON GROSS REVENUES OF LARGE COMPANIES – DRAFT; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Updates Policies After Privacy Outcry; Limits Data Use; 23/04/2018 – First Word: Facebook Removes More Hate Content (Video); 02/04/2018 – Indonesia Threatens to Shut Down Facebook if Privacy Breached

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Masco Corp Com (MAS) by 4.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 26,794 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 519,356 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.42 million, down from 546,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Masco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 1.84 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 09/03/2018 – Masco Corp Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 23/03/2018 – MASCO CORP – BOARD DECLARED QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $.105 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE MAY 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona-based Ironwood Fincl Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tiger Global Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 8.13% or 8.84M shares in its portfolio. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 26,529 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 1.33% or 30.96M shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Athena Cap Advisors Lc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Parkwood Lc has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Baystate Wealth holds 3,698 shares. Dana Invest Advsr invested 1.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Summit Asset Mgmt Lc owns 1,454 shares. Services Automobile Association owns 1.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2.91M shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 1.68% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has 2,013 shares.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IVV, FB, GOOG, GOOGL: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook Investors: Welcome To Your New Reality – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Facebook Earnings: FB Stock Wafts Higher as Q2 DAUs, MAUs Meet Outlook – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH) by 66,755 shares to 85,167 shares, valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Co Com (NYSE:MMM) by 29,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del Com (NASDAQ:CSII).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Pension Serv holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 430,353 shares. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pettee Investors Incorporated reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bluestein R H & Co holds 0.04% or 20,175 shares. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Proshare Advisors Llc accumulated 53,017 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 224 shares or 0% of the stock. Sun Life Inc holds 0% or 502 shares. Moody National Bank Division owns 441 shares. Chesapeake Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 48,489 shares or 3.24% of the stock. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt accumulated 8,300 shares. Livingston Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.1% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Numerixs Tech Inc accumulated 0.33% or 63,918 shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Da Davidson & invested 0.01% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.64 million for 14.21 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.