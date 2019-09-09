Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Federal Signal Com (FSS); Manchester Capital Management Has Cut Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding as Share Price Declined

Manchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 74.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manchester Capital Management Llc sold 7,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 2,668 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178,000, down from 10,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.81B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 2.88M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS-RULING IN RESPONSE TO EXPROPRIATION OF CO’S INVESTMENTS IN HAMACA & PETROZUATA HEAVY CRUDE OIL PROJECTS IN 2007, OTHER FISCAL MEASURES; 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 06/03/2018 – EAST TIMOR, AUSTRALIA AGREEMENT INCLUDES CONCEPT FOR DEVELOPING GREATER SUNRISE GAS FIELD IN TIMOR SEA; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 billion from PDVSA- CEO; 27/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 02/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Provides Update on Disposition Program and Recent Acreage Additions; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips ‘not close’ to recouping $2 bln from PDVSA- CEO

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Federal Signal Corp Com (FSS) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 17,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.26% . The institutional investor held 187,377 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, up from 169,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Federal Signal Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.44. About 219,847 shares traded. Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) has risen 33.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.46% the S&P500. Some Historical FSS News: 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Profit Rises 77%; Raises 2018 Guidance; 14/05/2018 – Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Buys 1.8% of Federal Signal; 23/04/2018 – Federal Signal to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 8, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Federal Signal Corporation Increases Quarterly Dividend By 14%; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 8C/SHR FROM 7C, EST. 7C; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/05/2018 – Federal Signal 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 14%; 08/05/2018 – FEDERAL SIGNAL RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK AFTER REPORTING STRONG 1Q

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.08B for 13.61 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

