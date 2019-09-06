Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C (CTSH); Bridgeway Capital Management Boosted Stake in Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C (CTSH) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 39,513 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.20M, up from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions Crp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.49B market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $64.26. About 3.17 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 29/03/2018 – FTC: 20180943: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation; Edgewater Growth Capital Partners III, LP; 03/04/2018 – Cognizant Defends Tax Position At Chennai High Court Hearing; High Court Lifts Attachment Of Cognizant Accounts; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The institutional investor held 262,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 215,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.15% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 367,250 shares traded or 31.65% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 08/03/2018 – Kronos Again Named a Best Workplace for Women; Kronite Susan Rossnick Receives Inaugural Great Place to Work Leadership Award; 08/05/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 1Q EPS 61c; 24/04/2018 – Mission Health Engages Employees and Expects Millions of Dollars in Savings with Kronos; 29/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KRONOS ACQUISITION’S B3 CFR; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 12/04/2018 – Kronos Recognized for Leadership in Customer Success; 12/03/2018 – KRONOS 4Q TIO2 PRICING CHANGE +27%; 12/03/2018 – Kronos Worldwide 4Q EPS 41c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kronos Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRO); 21/05/2018 – Trio Da Kali and Kronos Quartet, Barbican, London – a fertile collaboration

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 33,700 shares to 909,382 shares, valued at $73.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 16,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 408,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp Com (NYSE:FE) by 89,818 shares to 856,810 shares, valued at $35.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 15,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 377,422 shares, and cut its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (NYSE:A).