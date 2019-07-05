Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holding in Sherwin (SHW); Blackrock Holds Stake in Zoetis (ZTS)

Blackrock Inc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc bought 795,558 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 37.49M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77B, up from 36.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03 million shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Intends to Fund Purchase Through Combination of Existing Cash and New Debt; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $60 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO CO IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – INTENDS TO FUND PURCHASE THROUGH A COMBINATION OF EXISTING CASH AND NEW DEBT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC – PURCHASE PRICE OF US $83 PER SHARE IN CASH, OR APPROXIMATELY $2.0 BLN IN AGGREGATE

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 7,450 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 152,172 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.54 million, up from 144,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $6.77 during the last trading session, reaching $470.16. About 184,511 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 12.05% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 28/03/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $453 TARGET PRICE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $19.12 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 127,190 shares to 8.77M shares, valued at $243.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (VLUE) by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.66 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.09 million activity.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $216,035 activity.