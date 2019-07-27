Rhumbline Advisers Increased Its Activision Blizzard Com St (ATVI) Holding by $2.63 Million; Checchi Capital Advisers Position In Disney Walt Co (DIS) Was Has Increased

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc Com St (ATVI) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 58,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.09 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc Com St for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 5.06 million shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 03/05/2018 – Fortnite Fever Rattles Activision Blizzard Ahead of Earnings; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 17/05/2018 – On Thursday Activision Blizzard said it will include a battle-royale game mode called “Blackout” in “Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.”; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Activision Blizzard, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,019 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 12,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $144.65. About 7.52 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 05/03/2018 – JAMES PITARO NAMED PRESIDENT OF ESPN & CO-CHAIR, DISNEY MEDIA N; 05/03/2018 – Disney Names Consumer Chief Pitaro as New President of ESPN; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 13/03/2018 – Media analyst Doug Creutz detail Disney’s move into internet content, ESPN worries; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc Com by 45,206 shares to 674,790 shares, valued at $52.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in C by 197,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,548 shares, and cut its stake in Timken Co Com (NYSE:TKR).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 8,207 shares to 3,927 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 4,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,525 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

