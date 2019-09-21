Rhumbline Advisers Holding in Array Biopharma Com (ARRY) Has Lifted by $1.30 Million; Boston Research & Management Maintains Stake in United Parcel Services (UPS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc Com (ARRY) by 9.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 28,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 107.05% . The institutional investor held 317,104 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.69 million, up from 288,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Array Biopharma Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.68 billion market cap company. It closed at $47.85 lastly. It is up 192.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 192.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ARRY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Accepts Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy for Previously Treated Patients With MSI-H or dMMR Metastatic Colorectal Cancer for Priority Review; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE SAFETY, EFFICACY OF CO’S INVESTIGATIONAL GENE MEDIATED CYTOTOXIC IMMUNOTHERAPY COMBINED WITH BRISTOL’S OPDIVO; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 09/05/2018 – ARRAY CASH/EQUIVALENTS/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $440M AT MARCH 31; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 28/03/2018 – IMMUNOVACCINE ANNOUNCES INITIATION OF PATIENT DOSING IN INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ITS LEAD CANDIDATE DPX-SURVIVAC USED IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB IN PATIENTS WITH DLBCL; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 09/05/2018 – Array BioPharma Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 23/05/2018 – Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Significantly Improved Overall Survival and Progression-Free Survival as First-Line

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,220 shares as the company's stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,116 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63 million, up from 31,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.7. About 5.27M shares traded or 57.15% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Entegris Inc Com (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 62,594 shares to 135,645 shares, valued at $5.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd Com Com (NYSE:SLB) by 14,608 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.34M shares, and cut its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc Com (NYSE:XPO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold ARRY shares while 75 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 200.24 million shares or 6.53% less from 214.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 105,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 317,104 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 4,430 shares. Carlson Capital LP has 947,234 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 1.46M shares. Plante Moran Advsr Lc holds 0.71% or 50,177 shares. Driehaus Cap Limited Company accumulated 432,003 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Moreover, Geode Cap Lc has 0.03% invested in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) for 3.01 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 456,900 shares. Prelude Capital Management Llc has invested 1.29% in Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY). Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has 1.38M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Columbus Circle Investors reported 553,980 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co owns 33,156 shares. Tig Advsrs Lc owns 2.74 million shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.