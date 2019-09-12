Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Sabre Com (SABR) Holding by $644,116; Stock Value Rose; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Boeing Co (BA) Holding by $27.30 Million

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 75,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The hedge fund held 225,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.90M, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $5.88 during the last trading session, reaching $377.06. About 755,507 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: POTENTIAL DEAL WITH BOEING IS COMPLEX; 31/05/2018 – BOEING PLANS TO DELIVER FIRST 18 TANKERS TO USAF THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 16/03/2018 – BOEING BOARD ELECTS CALHOUN LEAD DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30TH; 25/03/2018 – Singapore Airlines Has 68 Additional Boeing Widebody Jets on Order, Including 48 Additional 787-10s and 20 of the New 777-9s; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – INTEGRATED BOEING GLOBAL FLEET CARE DEAL FOR SINGAPORE AIRLINES & SCOOT WERE TRANSFERRED TO BOEING ASIA PACIFIC AVIATION SERVICES PTE LTD; 15/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION SAYS WILL ACT SWIFTLY TO BRING ITSELF INTO LINE WITH WTO RULES ON REMAINING AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 25/04/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: 4 cool things about Boeing’s Starliner space capsule (Video); 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS 400+ ORDERS/COMMITMENTS FOR 737 MAX 10; 27/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines orders 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets worth $4.68 bln

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Sabre Corp Com (SABR) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 29,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 710,793 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.78M, down from 740,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sabre Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 81,948 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR: Expect Sabre Will Maintain Leadership Position in Global Travel Distribution Systems Business and Grow Airlines Solution and Hospitality Business; 13/03/2018 – HotelREZ Hotels & Resorts growth powered by Sabre distribution and retailing solutions; 01/05/2018 – SABRE RAISED YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – New Sabre Red Workspace rolling out across the globe in local languages; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Capex $290M-$310M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 19/03/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 27; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY EXPENSE RATIO 22.0% VS 21.6%

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lumentum Hldgs Inc Com by 14,516 shares to 250,742 shares, valued at $13.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 36,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msci Inc Common (NYSE:MSCI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 42 investors sold SABR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 247.54 million shares or 2.57% more from 241.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Carroll Financial Associate, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1,942 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp stated it has 30,179 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Diversified, Tennessee-based fund reported 41,632 shares. Capital World reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 21,612 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,052 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 186,439 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt invested 0.42% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Citadel Advsr Limited invested in 0.01% or 594,855 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Cibc Asset Mngmt accumulated 9,409 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 402,947 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 1 shares. 20,889 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt owns 1.29 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 48.57% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.35 per share. SABR’s profit will be $49.26 million for 32.71 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 2.35 million shares to 2.60 million shares, valued at $90.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA).