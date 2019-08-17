Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Its Frkln Res Com (BEN) Holding by $2.00 Million as Stock Declined; Bkd Wealth Advisors Has Upped Its Nextera Energy (NEE) Position by $800,371

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc bought 4,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,521 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 1,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $217.53. About 2.53 million shares traded or 48.67% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – IN TRANSACTIONS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $6.475 BLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy: Deal Includes Assumption of About $1.4 Billion of Gulf Power Debt; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Ratings for NextEra and FPL; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – GAINED APPROVAL TO ENTER CONTRACT WITH NEXTERA ENERGY RESOURCES TO BUY 230 MW WIND ENERGY THROUGH LONG-TERM CONTRACT; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Frkln Res Inc Com (BEN) by 10.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 60,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 541,985 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.96M, down from 602,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Frkln Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.37. About 2.22M shares traded. Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has declined 4.90% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BEN News: 09/04/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE AUM FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31, WERE $751.8 BLN; 20/03/2018 – FRANKLIN TEMPLETON BUYS DATA SCIENCE INVESTMENT; NO TERMS; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC REPORTS 13.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TALOS ENERGY INC AS OF MAY 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FRANKLIN RESOURCES PRELIM. AUM $732.5B AT APRIL 30; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Franklin Templeton sold 1.2 trln won of Korea T-bonds this wk; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 03/04/2018 – HALCON RESOURCES HOLDER FRANKLIN RESOURCES REPORTS 6.8% STAKE; 16/05/2018 – S&P REVISES FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A+’; 16/05/2018 – Macron No Messiah as Franklin Templeton Bets on Poland Instead

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Charles Corp Com New (NYSE:SCHW) by 95,974 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $88.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ferro Corp Com (NYSE:FOE) by 125,078 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold BEN shares while 146 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 237.00 million shares or 2.36% less from 242.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bkd Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 58,746 shares to 77,646 shares, valued at $4.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 8,670 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,802 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.