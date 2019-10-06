Rhumbline Advisers Has Trimmed Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) Position as Stock Price Declined; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) by $736,536

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) by 21.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 92,067 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.96% . The institutional investor held 519,311 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.44 million, up from 427,244 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Riverview Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.33. About 27,047 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 4.71% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 11/05/2018 – Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Exits Riverview Bancorp; 02/04/2018 – Riverview Bancorp Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (CHKP) by 12.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 5,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 37,529 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, down from 42,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Check Point Software Technolog for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.26B market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.28 million shares traded or 33.28% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q EPS $1.16; 01/05/2018 – Check Point Software Announces Americas CPX Conference Series for Gen V Cyber Security Protection; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.9 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.87, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 4 investors sold RVSB shares while 17 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 14.11 million shares or 1.46% more from 13.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners Inc has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt accumulated 24,652 shares. 3,610 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Limited Com. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 58,679 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.06% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 2,000 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 19,356 shares. Mufg Americas Corp reported 3,000 shares stake. Continental Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 100,209 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Bailard reported 0.01% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 5,431 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 13,500 shares. Amer Century holds 0% or 23,816 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 10,224 shares.

Analysts await Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.26 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.26 per share. CHKP’s profit will be $195.87 million for 22.02 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.