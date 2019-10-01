Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Unvl Health Services Cl B (UHS) Stake by $1.76 Million as Share Value Rose; Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Has Increased Its Position in Microsoft (MSFT) as Valuation Rose

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 3,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 45,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 41,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 9.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Revenue $9.01B; 04/04/2018 – ECS Achieves AWS Microsoft Workloads Competency Status; 23/03/2018 – MICROSOFT NAMES STEVE MAY EUROPEAN DATA PROTECTION OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 06/03/2018 – BC Platforms Launches an End-to-end Solution for Precision Medicine Powered by the Microsoft Genomics Service; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Unvl Health Services Inc Cl B (UHS) by 8.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 13,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 173,019 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.56 million, up from 159,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Unvl Health Services Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $147.52. About 168,721 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Affrrms UHS ‘B-‘ CCR; Outlook Rvsd To Pos

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp Com (NYSE:AOS) by 29,498 shares to 244,899 shares, valued at $11.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Hldgs Inc Com Stk (NYSE:WBC) by 3,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,644 shares, and cut its stake in Allstate Corp Com (NYSE:ALL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.05% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 72,978 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corp. Guggenheim Cap Limited accumulated 0.03% or 25,767 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.04% or 6,800 shares. Yorktown Management And Research Inc stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Td Asset reported 126,966 shares stake. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 1,519 shares in its portfolio. Csat Invest Advisory Lp owns 362 shares. 33,000 were reported by Olstein Capital Limited Partnership. Benjamin F Edwards & Communications accumulated 0% or 193 shares. Walleye Trading invested in 3,430 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 562,903 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.77% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hemenway Company Ltd Company owns 1,750 shares.

