Rhumbline Advisers Has Raised Its Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT) Position; Comgest Global Investors Sas Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $3.40 Million

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 1.37% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 35,000 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Comgest Global Investors Sas holds 2.53M shares with $246.14 million value, down from 2.56M last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $144.30B valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.44M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Profit Rises, Sees More Growth in FY19; 02/05/2018 – Medtronic: U.S. FDA Approves Infuse Bone Graft in New Spine Surgery Indications Using PEEK Interbody Implants; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.10 TO $5.15, EST. $5.15; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B

Rhumbline Advisers increased Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT) stake by 5.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers acquired 22,467 shares as Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int (LPT)’s stock rose 5.08%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 421,483 shares with $21.09M value, up from 399,016 last quarter. Liberty Ppty Tr Sh Ben Int now has $8.01 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.06M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Liberty Property Trust has $5700 highest and $4900 lowest target. $53’s average target is 3.84% above currents $51.04 stock price. Liberty Property Trust had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, September 12.

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Resideo Technologies Inc stake by 33,165 shares to 304,502 valued at $6.68M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hubbell Inc stake by 7,129 shares and now owns 150,826 shares. Sun Tr Banks Inc Com (NYSE:STI) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Medtronic has $12200 highest and $100 lowest target. $116.13’s average target is 6.97% above currents $108.56 stock price. Medtronic had 13 analyst reports since April 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, August 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 21 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Wednesday, August 21 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Wells Fargo. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, August 21. As per Wednesday, August 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 21 by Wells Fargo. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, August 21 report.

Analysts await Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.92% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.22 per share. MDT’s profit will be $1.70B for 21.20 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Medtronic plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.59% EPS growth.

