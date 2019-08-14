Rhumbline Advisers Has Lowered Stake in Trimble (TRMB) by $942,960; Mechanics Bank Trust Department Upped Position in Bank Amer (BAC) by $354,915 as Stock Value Rose

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought 13,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 57,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.33. About 70.48 million shares traded or 43.26% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 20/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: BofA Consumers Can Add Credit, Debit Cards To PayPal From Mobile Banking App; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America to shift 125 British jobs to Ireland ahead of Brexit; 29/05/2018 – BOFA COMMERCIAL BANK HEAD: LOAN GROWTH CAN EXCEED GDP OVER TIME; 12/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Announces Threshold Price and Initial Reference Price for Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Commo; 06/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 15/05/2018 – ResMed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America says Apple could save $500 million a year making its own PC chips; 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO:`ERICA’ ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PROGRAM INSTALLED 1Q18; 04/04/2018 – BofA Finance LLC Launches Offering of Cash-Settled Equity-Linked Notes Linked to the Common Stk of Voya Fincl, Inc. Due May 1, 2023; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (TRMB) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 23,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% . The institutional investor held 665,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.88 million, down from 688,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Trimble Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 431,457 shares traded. Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) has risen 20.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.81% the S&P500. Some Historical TRMB News: 24/04/2018 – TRIMBLE’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa3 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE BUYS ASSETS OF FABSUITE TO EXPAND STEEL FABRICATION; 10/04/2018 – Trimble’s Forensics Solution Enables Efficient Data Collection for Crash and Crime Scene Investigators; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trimble Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRMB); 24/04/2018 – S&P: TRIMBLE ‘BBB-‘ CORPORATE CREDIT RATING AFFIRMED; 20/04/2018 – TRIMBLE INC – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Trimble Announces Call for Speakers for its 2018 Dimensions International User Conference; 23/04/2018 – TRIMBLE-EXPECTS DEAL TO BE SLIGHTLY DILUTIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN 2019 DUE TO ESTIMATED INTEREST EXPENSE, ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME IN 2020; 20/04/2018 – Trimble: Financial Terms of FabSuite Asset Deal Not Disclosed; 07/05/2018 – Trimble Sees 2Q Rev $755M-$785M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 322,717 were reported by First Long Island Invsts Limited Liability Company. State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 173,867 were reported by Klingenstein Fields & Com Lc. Hyman Charles D has 67,283 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested 0.32% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Southeast Asset Advsr Incorporated accumulated 0.14% or 18,352 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.92% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 267,433 are held by Webster National Bank N A. Mycio Wealth Lc owns 22,262 shares. Steadfast Cap Ltd Partnership holds 3.53% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 8.13M shares. Focused Limited Liability Corporation has 3.40M shares for 4.1% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Grp has 9,213 shares. Sequoia Fincl holds 45,491 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Company Lc stated it has 1.02M shares or 2.37% of all its holdings. 814,627 are owned by Cambridge Inv Advsr Inc.

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Bank Of America Analysts Digest Q1 Print, ‘Weaker’ Guidance – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “What To Expect From Bank of America’s Q2 2019 Results – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Worries Over Progress On Trade, Earnings Uncertainty Cloud Market Sentiment – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money’ Traders Share Their Thoughts On Zions Bank Downgrade – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Muted Trading Performance to Hurt BofA’s (BAC) Q2 Earnings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT) by 10,943 shares to 403,563 shares, valued at $121.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co Com (NASDAQ:GT) by 158,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,057 shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

More notable recent Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trimble Inc. (TRMB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Implied EPS Analyst Target Price: $37 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trimble Navigation Ltd (TRMB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Inflows: MDY, NVR, TRMB, FDS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold TRMB shares while 105 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 220.63 million shares or 0.44% more from 219.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old Fincl Bank In has invested 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Kennedy Cap owns 82,572 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny holds 0.01% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 24,459 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 1.12M shares. Argent Communications reported 8,210 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 89,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Coe Management Ltd Liability Company holds 1.46% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) or 31,222 shares. Zacks Invest stated it has 0.05% in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Arrowmark Colorado Limited Co invested in 4.85 million shares or 1.85% of the stock. Davenport And Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 262,063 shares in its portfolio. Veritable Lp reported 17,694 shares. Loomis Sayles And Com Ltd Partnership invested in 406,655 shares. King Luther Cap Mgmt has 4.32M shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 27,522 shares.