Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Pnc Financial Services Group C (PNC) Position; Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSEARCA:GDX) SI Increased By 16.16%

Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSEARCA:GDX) had an increase of 16.16% in short interest. GDX’s SI was 40.59M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 16.16% from 34.94 million shares previously. With 40.70M avg volume, 1 days are for Vaneck Vectors Gold Miners Etf (NYSEARCA:GDX)’s short sellers to cover GDX’s short positions. The ETF increased 1.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $27.77. About 35.88 million shares traded. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) has declined 8.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers increased Pnc Financial Services Group C (PNC) stake by 1.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers acquired 10,217 shares as Pnc Financial Services Group C (PNC)’s stock rose 5.93%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 839,086 shares with $102.92 million value, up from 828,869 last quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group C now has $63.46B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $141.96. About 1.16M shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 29/05/2018 – PNC Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q LOANS $221.61B; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $2.4 BLN VS $2.2 BLN LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $92 MLN VS $88 MLN LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 – M2 Banking: PNC Bank launches new digital auto shopping experience; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE UP MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Yum Brands Inc Com (NYSE:YUM) stake by 8,652 shares to 572,916 valued at $57.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Valvoline Inc stake by 24,593 shares and now owns 531,016 shares. Becton Dickinson & Co Com (NYSE:BDX) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PNC Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Management reported 2,010 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Berkshire Hathaway Inc owns 0.53% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 8.67M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 0.15% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2.99M shares. Architects reported 1,169 shares stake. 198,746 were accumulated by Bb&T Lc. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 25,992 shares. 652,951 were reported by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Smithfield Trust stated it has 22,913 shares. Snow LP holds 1,700 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.45% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Cambridge Tru Communications has 252,564 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 137,630 shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Adirondack Tru holds 0.03% or 376 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability reported 536,700 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $2.96 million activity. Another trade for 24,722 shares valued at $3.03 million was made by Reilly Robert Q on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $62,844 were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin.