Rhumbline Advisers Has Lifted Its Tjx Cos Com New (TJX) Stake; As Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Declined, Howard Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 73.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 103,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 36,316 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, down from 139,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. About 2.69 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 13/03/2018 – Merck Gets FDA Priority Review for Keytruda sBLA in Advanced Cervical Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH – PHASE lll IMBLAZE370 STUDY EVALUATING COMBINATION OF TECENTRIQ AND COTELLIC DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 12/04/2018 – All Eyes on Lung Cancer With New Data From Merck, Bristol-Myers; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Net $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 2:00 PM; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc Com New (TJX) by 5.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 129,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.02M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.06 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX COS. BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 39C FROM 31.25C, EST. 35C; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Macy’s and J.C. Penney Need Help. ThredUp Isn’t It. – The Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Burlington Stores Stock Rockets 17% Higher After Earnings Beat – Motley Fool” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “There’s A Lot To Like About The TJX Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:TJX) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 20, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BIDU, GOOGL, KSS, HD, TJX – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc stated it has 680,830 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate owns 45,214 shares. Alyeska Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.04 million shares. Barrett Asset Limited Liability Company reported 455,236 shares stake. 21,047 are held by Natl Asset Mngmt Inc. Beacon Financial holds 0.43% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 49,152 shares. Retail Bank Of America De owns 16.60M shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Us Comml Bank De reported 534,911 shares stake. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.59% or 60,600 shares. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc holds 7,985 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 153,327 shares. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca holds 0.11% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 5,406 shares. 5.21 million are held by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs. Hightower Trust Services Lta holds 0.31% or 45,974 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Com Stk Usd0.01 (NYSE:MS) by 66,471 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $91.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 10,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,448 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp Com (NYSE:IEX).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.70B for 11.54 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru invested in 77,747 shares. Great Lakes Limited invested in 18,055 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cubic Asset Management Lc reported 34,948 shares. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Lc invested in 30,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Livingston Gp Asset Management Com (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 0.16% or 7,578 shares. Moreover, Regions Fincl Corp has 0.42% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Vestor Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Aureus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp owns 5.32M shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc accumulated 15,390 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Gam Ag holds 0.54% or 268,918 shares. Condor Cap accumulated 30,031 shares. 10,910 are held by Hillsdale Investment Mgmt. Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was made by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.