Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Sirius Xm Hldgs Com (SIRI) Stake by $1.79 Million as Stock Rose; Wabtec (WAB) Shareholder Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,286 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 14,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.9. About 2.86M shares traded or 39.80% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 26/03/2018 – WABTEC BUYS ANNAX, A LEADING SUPPLIER OF PUBLIC ADDRESS,; 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY Adj EPS $3.80; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: WABTEC CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER GE DEAL; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – WABTECH CLIMBS MOST INTRADAY IN A MONTH, AFTER DEAL WITH GE; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 20/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal to Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc Com (SIRI) by 18.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 358,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.46% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.87 million, up from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.09. About 10.87M shares traded. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) has declined 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SIRI News: 18/04/2018 – SIRIUS XM HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT WITH NISSAN NORTH AMERICA THAT EXTENDS ONGOING RELATIONSHIP FOR FIVE MORE YEARS AND THROUGH 2023 MODEL YEAR; 25/04/2018 – SIRIUSXM REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – VOLUME Goes West: Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Lyndsey Parker, Music Editor at Yahoo Entertainment, Co-Host New; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: LIBERTY SIRIUSXM 1Q ADJ OIBDA $525M; 05/03/2018 – Liberty SiriusXM Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer and SiriusXM Agree to Five-Yr Extension; 19/04/2018 – DJ Sirius XM Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIRI); 14/03/2018 – Variety: Diplo Launching His Own SiriusXM Channel; 02/04/2018 – lrving Azoff, Music Industry Power Player, Launches New Special Show Exclusively on SiriusXM’s Volume Channel; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Sirius XM Radio ‘BB’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold SIRI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 899.77 million shares or 25.50% more from 716.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Prudential Fincl has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). 2,473 are owned by Parkside Financial Bank And Tru. Gruss & Incorporated holds 38,880 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Group Inc has 0% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 61,400 shares. 238,086 were accumulated by Landscape Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com. Nicholas Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership reported 557,076 shares. Asset Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.3% invested in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 5.63 million shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 648,979 shares in its portfolio. Secor Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) for 39,992 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Davis R M reported 0% in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 194,843 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Pinduoduo And Sirius XM – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Siri sends sensitive recordings to subcontractors – report – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sirius XM (SIRI) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc Com by 54,833 shares to 397,123 shares, valued at $19.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cullen / Frost Bankers Inc Com (NYSE:CFR) by 6,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 147,689 shares, and cut its stake in Cabot Corp Com (NYSE:CBT).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.19 billion activity. 10,000 shares valued at $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21. GENERAL ELECTRIC CO sold $1.19 billion worth of stock or 16.97 million shares. Shares for $503,520 were bought by KASSLING WILLIAM E on Thursday, May 23.