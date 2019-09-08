Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Its Idacorp Com (IDA) Holding by $735,273; Market Valuation Rose; Goelzer Investment Management Has Trimmed Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Stake by $3.75 Million; Stock Value Rose

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Idacorp Inc Com (IDA) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 7,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.28% . The institutional investor held 183,117 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.23 million, up from 175,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Idacorp Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 214,127 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 9.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Goelzer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc sold 98,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 342,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, down from 440,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.5. About 817,385 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA SAYS ORIANNA AND AFFILIATES IN VOLUNTARY CH. 11 PROCESS; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC – REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,238 shares to 86,922 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (STIP) by 15,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel Fincl holds 131,990 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 40,500 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp accumulated 301,630 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.15% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 19,006 shares. Cibc Asset invested in 0% or 7,629 shares. Envestnet Asset has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 37,978 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 101,216 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.37% stake. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 11,150 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv accumulated 499,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Zimmer Prns Limited Partnership holds 1.33% or 2.92 million shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc reported 0.02% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Department Mb Bank N A holds 0% or 500 shares. Van Eck Associate holds 0.01% or 46,318 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $157.50M for 14.02 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epr Pptys Com Sh Ben Int Com S (NYSE:EPR) by 7,838 shares to 218,024 shares, valued at $16.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 23,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665,400 shares, and cut its stake in Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 24,519 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Copper Rock Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has 1.78% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0.04% or 39,714 shares. Ohio-based Victory Mgmt has invested 0% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.02% stake. Pinnacle Advisory Grp owns 2,715 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James Associates holds 4,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) reported 126,739 shares stake. Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Keybank Association Oh has 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 20,415 were reported by Aurora Counsel. Fmr Limited Co has 0.03% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Strs Ohio accumulated 8,600 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,747 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc.