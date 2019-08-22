Rhumbline Advisers Has Increased Holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Com St (AMTD) by $1.60 Million as Valuation Declined; Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Shareholder Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp Com St (AMTD) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 32,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 304,616 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23 million, up from 271,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp Com St for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $43.65. About 733,618 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q; 16/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches ‘Instant’ ESG Portfolios for RIAs — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Institutional Welcomes Applications for 2018 NextGen Financial Planning Scholarships & Grants; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 30/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade Announces Personalized Portfolios; 14/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Launches Robust Suite of Charting Tools for Retail Investors; 22/03/2018 – MaxMylnterest Appoints Tom Bradley to Advisory Board; 29/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds TD Ameritrade, Exits Halliburton; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34M, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $45.23. About 3,300 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMTD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 497.56 million shares or 0.05% less from 497.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 0.27% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) or 9,830 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Pinnacle Financial Prns Incorporated reported 6,084 shares stake. Prelude Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 4,280 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fdx Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Los Angeles Capital Equity accumulated 38,816 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 228,353 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 3.27M shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 0.13% stake. Hanson Mcclain owns 0% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 982 shares. Fund Management owns 4,658 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Origin Asset Mgmt Llp has 1.27% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). has 33 shares. Macquarie stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Nomura Holdg invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD).

More notable recent TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Are Analysts Saying About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:AMTD) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “CryptoCorner: Only 2% of US Adults Polled Trust Libra (NASDAQ: $FB) More Than Bitcoin, Ripple Sold Over $250 Million of XRP in Q2, TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ: $AMTD) CEO Says Investor Interest in Bitcoin is Rising – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TD Ameritrade Is A Bet On Successful M&A, Rather Than Organic Business Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TD Ameritrade Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “US IPO Week Ahead: Summer’s last wave with 5 IPOs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cooper Cos Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:COO) by 8,527 shares to 80,987 shares, valued at $23.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mc Donalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 13,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.44 million shares, and cut its stake in 1St Ctzns Bancshares Inc N C C (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Limited Company reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has 153,024 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 100 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.48M shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Inc has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 917 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 3,553 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 131,956 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Tru Of Nevada holds 8,530 shares. Wedge L Lp Nc holds 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 29,030 shares. Eagle Asset Inc invested in 0.03% or 128,065 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt reported 7,357 shares. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 2,789 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has invested 0.02% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 1,013 shares.