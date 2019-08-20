Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Stake in Vulcan Materials Co Com (VMC) as Market Valuation Rose; Gam Holding Ag Trimmed Holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $2.81 Million

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co Com (VMC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 8,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 224,638 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.60 million, down from 233,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $141.95. About 1.21 million shares traded or 29.85% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer

Gam Holding Ag decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gam Holding Ag sold 41,313 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 91,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, down from 133,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gam Holding Ag who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $72.54. About 1.93 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.75 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc Shs (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 15,164 shares to 253,949 shares, valued at $6.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in M D C Hldgs Inc Com (NYSE:MDC) by 26,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,974 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc Com Par $0.001 (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Gam Holding Ag, which manages about $2.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ameriprise Finl Inc (NYSE:AMP) by 3,045 shares to 5,091 shares, valued at $652,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kt Corp (NYSE:KT) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,438 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.61M for 25.91 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.