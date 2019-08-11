Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Its Arrow Electronics (ARW) Position; 8 Analysts Covering Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, April 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Sell” rating by Rosenblatt on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, May 17. The company was maintained on Friday, May 17 by Oppenheimer. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17200 target in Thursday, July 25 report. SunTrust maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

25/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $172.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Outperform Old Target: $122.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $125.0000 New Target: $155.0000 Maintain

29/04/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Sector Weight Initiates Coverage On

12/04/2019 Broker: Wedbush Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130 New Target: $142 Maintain

27/03/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Neutral New Target: $116 Initiates Coverage On

19/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy Initiate

08/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $128 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $120 Maintain

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Arrow Electronics (ARW) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers sold 12,219 shares as Arrow Electronics (ARW)’s stock declined 13.04%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 232,018 shares with $17.88M value, down from 244,237 last quarter. Arrow Electronics now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $68.74. About 432,793 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 27/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Sales $7B-$7.4B; 09/05/2018 – Three companies win $550.8 mln deal to supply McAfee software to Pentagon; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has 0.01% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 65,193 shares. Moreover, Stifel Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Pnc Service Gp reported 0% stake. Menora Mivtachim Limited holds 2.7% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 833,289 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 49,137 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Next Century Growth Llc invested in 89,766 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 5,061 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 24,200 shares stake. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. 84,506 were accumulated by Legal & General Gp Public Limited. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) or 14,903 shares. Sei Investments owns 266,020 shares. 1.16M are held by Sylebra Hk Co. Renaissance Techs Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.84 million shares. Morgan Stanley owns 175,190 shares.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $148.43. About 229,887 shares traded. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $594.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.40 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Rhumbline Advisers increased Intuitive Surgical Inc Com New (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 9,404 shares to 215,381 valued at $122.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX) stake by 12,391 shares and now owns 189,176 shares. S&P Global Inc Com was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ARW shares while 110 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 77.77 million shares or 7.07% less from 83.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kiltearn Prns Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 568,184 shares. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Parkside Fin Fincl Bank & stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Aviva Public Limited Co holds 0.02% or 31,835 shares. James Inv Rech has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Dupont Capital stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 31,042 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited owns 16,281 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) or 2,956 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.02% or 42,623 shares in its portfolio. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Oarsman Inc has invested 0.28% in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW). Shell Asset Mgmt Communication reported 7,467 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc reported 6,430 shares.

