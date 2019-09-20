Rhumbline Advisers Has Decreased Amazon.Com Com (AMZN) Position as Stock Price Declined; Avery Dennison (AVY) Shareholder First Midwest Bank Trust Division Trimmed Stake

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 13.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division sold 2,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 19,250 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 million, down from 22,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 447,920 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 24/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avery Dennison Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVY); 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – MAJORITY OF CASH PAYMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH ACCRUALS WILL BE MADE IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.88 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 04/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N SEES 2018 SHR $4.90 TO $5.10

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 5,254 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 715,487 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.35B, down from 720,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 26/04/2018 – Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 24/05/2018 – LiveXLive Media To Livestream Country 500 Music Festival From The Daytona International Speedway; 03/04/2018 – AMAZON SHARES RISE AS BLOOMBERG REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, NO ACTIVE WHITE HOUSE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT TURNING POWER OF ADMINISTRATION AGAINST AMAZON; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 27/04/2018 – One reason investors are cheering Amazon’s long-term bets over Alphabet’s: Margins; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 07/03/2018 – Amazon is showing its commitment to growing its grocery business, accounting experts say; 22/03/2018 – Amazon Seeks Larger Whole Foods Stores to Support Delivery Plans

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 7,000 shares to 11,430 shares, valued at $893,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 15,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 12.41% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.45 per share. AVY’s profit will be $136.82M for 17.50 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Avery Dennison Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold AVY shares while 154 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 70.40 million shares or 0.28% less from 70.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department accumulated 0.01% or 600 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability invested in 61,394 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Llp reported 209,114 shares. 108,695 are held by Peapack Gladstone Fin Corp. Boys Arnold & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Brown Brothers Harriman & Co accumulated 0% or 1,156 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 457,130 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The California-based Churchill Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 938,257 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Daiwa Secs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). 12,746 were reported by Mackay Shields Limited Co. Andra Ap holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 69,500 shares. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 15,462 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Natl Bank has 1.72% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 81,191 shares. Bangor Bancorp invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). America First Advsr Lc reported 25 shares. Mcgowan Gp Asset Mgmt accumulated 818 shares. 1,314 were accumulated by Cadence Bancshares Na. Adage Partners Group Inc Limited Liability stated it has 2.67% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Management holds 3.31% or 805,718 shares. Clean Yield reported 98 shares. Smith & Howard Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marshall & Sullivan Inc Wa accumulated 2.03% or 1,516 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx owns 4,104 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 5,455 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Hm Management Limited Company holds 1.56% or 1,333 shares. Pecaut Company stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Beach Inv Management Ltd Co accumulated 1,249 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 62,980 shares to 82,879 shares, valued at $940,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J & J Snack Foods Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2,918 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc Com.

