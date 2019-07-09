Rhumbline Advisers Has Cut Its Stake in Verisk Analytics Com (VRSK) as Stock Rose; Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position Upped by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 16.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 50,033 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 347,366 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 297,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $9.85. About 917,049 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Com (VRSK) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 295,003 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.24 million, down from 303,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.37 billion market cap company. It closed at $148.87 lastly. It is down 33.76% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q EPS 79c; 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS 1Q ADJ. EPS 94C, EST. 94C; 14/05/2018 – Property/Casualty Insurance Industry’s Surplus Continued to Grow in 2017, Despite 15.8 Percent Drop in Net Income; 26/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/26/2018 10:19 AM; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 17/04/2018 – HYUNDAI WILL SUPPLY VERISK WITH DRIVING DATA VIA BLUE LINK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brinker owns 12,590 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 295,003 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited owns 1,625 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated holds 0.17% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 1.35 million shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 22,717 shares. Greenleaf holds 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) or 2,563 shares. Oakbrook Limited Co holds 1,825 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Moreover, American Intl Gp has 0.04% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 35,524 shares. Geode Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.08% or 2.45M shares. Voya Invest Management Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 44,428 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks invested 0.02% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 9,256 shares to 74,817 shares, valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 (IJR) by 34,249 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Analysts await Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. VRSK’s profit will be $181.67M for 33.53 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Verisk Analytics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.77% EPS growth.

