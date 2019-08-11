Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Holding in State Str Com (STT) by $2.02 Million; Clean Harbors (CLH) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $20.20 Million

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in State Str Corp Com (STT) by 4.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 31,108 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.42% . The institutional investor held 676,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52 million, up from 645,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in State Str Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $52.96. About 2.36M shares traded. State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) has declined 33.40% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STT News: 29/05/2018 – GlobalCapital Names State Street Global Advisors “Asset Manager of the Year”; 23/04/2018 – State Street Recognized by RobecoSAM’s Annual “Sustainability Yearbook” for Fourth Consecutive Year; 20/04/2018 – State Street Boosted By Higher Markets — Earnings Review; 18/05/2018 – KUTV 2News: BREAKING TRAFFIC: Crash at 1100 South on northbound I-15 into Salt Lake City. Drive time between Sandy to SLC is ov; 23/04/2018 – FITCH: STATE STREET’S 1Q18 EARNINGS BOOSTED BY BUSINESS MOMENTUM AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES; 20/04/2018 – State Street 1Q Return on Average Common Equity 12.8%; 06/03/2018 – State Street Embraces New Investment Paradigm, Launches Investable Indices; 18/04/2018 – State Street Corp expected to post earnings of $1.59 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – State Street Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – State Street Global Advisors Announces Changes to Seven SPDR ETFs

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Clean Harbors Inc. (CLH) by 19.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 284,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.69M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Clean Harbors Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $76.98. About 404,616 shares traded or 38.01% up from the average. Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) has risen 38.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.97% the S&P500.

Since July 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $170,365 activity.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Store Capital Corporation Com (NYSE:STOR) by 25,136 shares to 173,389 shares, valued at $5.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc Com Reit (NYSE:HCP) by 65,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 887,295 shares, and cut its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold STT shares while 227 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 325.39 million shares or 0.78% more from 322.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Wilkins Counsel has 0.44% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Moreover, Principal Financial Group has 0.03% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 541,803 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa has 0.02% invested in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). 25 are owned by Hartford Finance Mgmt. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) or 20,108 shares. Tudor Inv Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,745 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 946,767 shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) for 131,899 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.85% in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT). Cordasco Finance Network reported 0% stake. Segment Wealth Mngmt Lc owns 31,453 shares. Hennessy Advisors reported 8,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cadence Cap Lc invested in 6,187 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Gam Ag owns 29,390 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Bragg Advsr holds 11,442 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 154,273 shares to 417,244 shares, valued at $35.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL) by 5,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold CLH shares while 91 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 49.93 million shares or 2.14% less from 51.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc invested in 4,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. The Nebraska-based Cwm has invested 0% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Dubuque Comml Bank Trust Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 8,700 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 7,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 149 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Comm invested 0.2% in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 13,209 shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) for 7,897 shares. 3,500 are held by Peddock Ltd. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership invested in 0.05% or 277,701 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 36,249 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 138 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 3,982 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).