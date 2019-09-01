Rhumbline Advisers Cut Avalonbay Cmntys Reit (AVB) Holding By $4.97 Million; Brown Capital Management Has Lowered Ansys (ANSS) Position

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Ansys Inc (ANSS) stake by 8.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc sold 168,392 shares as Ansys Inc (ANSS)’s stock rose 5.51%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 1.82 million shares with $333.03M value, down from 1.99 million last quarter. Ansys Inc now has $16.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $206.56. About 472,428 shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 20.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 15/05/2018 – A SORIANO CORP ANS.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 2.51 BLN PESOS VS 3.92 BLN PESOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ ANSYS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANSS); 22/05/2018 – ANSYS Awarded 2018 Achievement In Customer Excellence; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE OPTIS; 02/05/2018 – Ansys Sees FY EPS $3.29-EPS $3.94; 07/05/2018 – Ansys at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – ANSYS TO CHANGE NAME TO ETION LIMITED; 02/05/2018 – Ansys 1Q Net $84.3M; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY

Rhumbline Advisers decreased Avalonbay Cmntys Reit (AVB) stake by 9.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhumbline Advisers sold 24,845 shares as Avalonbay Cmntys Reit (AVB)’s stock rose 3.79%. The Rhumbline Advisers holds 243,184 shares with $48.81 million value, down from 268,029 last quarter. Avalonbay Cmntys Reit now has $29.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $212.56. About 502,083 shares traded. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) has risen 21.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical AVB News: 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY SEES 2Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.16 TO $2.22, EST. $2.21; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q FFO $2.17/Shr; 29/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Net Element, McGrath RentCorp, AvalonBay Communities, American Tower Corporation (REIT), Earthstone Energ; 25/04/2018 – AVALONBAY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR $2.18, EST. $2.19; 26/04/2018 – AVALONBAY EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – AvalonBay 1Q Rev $560.8M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AvalonBay Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVB)

Among 7 analysts covering AvalonBay (NYSE:AVB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. AvalonBay has $22400 highest and $19400 lowest target. $215.25’s average target is 1.27% above currents $212.56 stock price. AvalonBay had 17 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $22400 target in Tuesday, August 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 13 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained the shares of AVB in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral” rating. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, April 11 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold AVB shares while 139 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 124.21 million shares or 1.53% less from 126.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 6 shares. Nelson Roberts Advisors holds 409 shares. Stevens Capital Mgmt Lp holds 0.25% or 28,659 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.02% or 13,341 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsrs Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp owns 3 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 5,068 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 19,183 shares. World Asset accumulated 10,143 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited has invested 1.24% in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB). Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc holds 0.79% or 4.21M shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 39 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.08% invested in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) for 62,695 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 1.21% or 40,480 shares. 2,060 were accumulated by Usca Ria Limited Liability Com.

More notable recent AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AvalonBay Communities’s (NYSE:AVB) Share Price Gain of 46% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AvalonBay Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers increased New York Mtg Tr Inc Com Par $. (NASDAQ:NYMT) stake by 69,460 shares to 502,061 valued at $3.06 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Raytheon Co Usd0.01 (NYSE:RTN) stake by 29,587 shares and now owns 526,036 shares. Washington Real Estate Invt Tr (NYSE:WRE) was raised too.

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 11,626 shares to 52,369 valued at $26.59 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 10,850 shares and now owns 3.72 million shares. Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ANSS shares while 159 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 74.76 million shares or 2.40% less from 76.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard invested 0.06% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) or 12,722 shares. First Manhattan Comm invested in 0% or 1,970 shares. 3,423 are held by Bluemountain Capital Limited Co. First Citizens Fincl Bank And Trust invested in 1,247 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association invested 0.02% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Moreover, Webster Bancshares N A has 0% invested in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Oakbrook Invests Lc reported 8,812 shares stake. Wms Limited Co holds 0.11% of its portfolio in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) for 2,353 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 706 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0.06% or 279,000 shares. Advisory Service Network stated it has 2,463 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company accumulated 15,940 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Conestoga Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.14% in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). Bb&T reported 23,929 shares.