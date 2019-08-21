Rhumbline Advisers Continues to Hold Position in First Finl Bankshares Com (FFIN); American Tower New (AMT) Holder Claar Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.14 Million as Market Value Rose

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $226.66. About 837,784 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com (FFIN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 16,716 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 213,438 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, up from 196,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in First Finl Bankshares Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 123,889 shares traded. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) has risen 15.72% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.72% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIN News: 24/04/2018 – First Financial Announces Board Election And Increased Dividend At Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 12/04/2018 SYNCOM FORMULATIONS (INDIA) LTD SYFI.BO SAYS CO GOT SEBI ORDER ON APRIL 11 IN MATTER OF FIRST FINANCIAL SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Inv Group Limited Liability Com has 14,700 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Greenleaf holds 67,659 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Blb&B Advisors Limited owns 14,251 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Fosun Intl Limited stated it has 1,387 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Principal Financial Inc has 0.43% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2.36 million shares. Altfest L J And invested 0.35% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Dana Inv Advsr reported 1.53% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 67,181 shares. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp holds 58,358 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 0.05% or 547,664 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.64% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Meeder Asset Management Inc has 12,988 shares. 16,555 were reported by Da Davidson & Co. Private Ocean reported 344 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.48, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FFIN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 34.03 million shares or 10.08% less from 37.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Gp has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Moreover, Captrust Finance Advsrs has 0% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 10,333 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 141,106 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 51,200 are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Stephens Ar invested in 4,717 shares. Doliver Advisors Lp reported 0.84% stake. Bankshares Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 62,246 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 8,227 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 34,198 shares. Us National Bank De owns 5,357 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 49,728 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.05% of its portfolio in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN). Mcdaniel Terry And Company has 0.04% invested in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) for 3,668 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp has invested 0.01% in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN).

