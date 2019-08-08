Rhumbline Advisers Boosted Its Ehealth Com (EHTH) Holding by $461,218 as Shares Rose; Bank Of New York Mellon Raised Holding in Cummins (CMI)

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cummins Inc (CMI) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp bought 242,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $343.50 million, up from 1.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp who had been investing in Cummins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $152.26. About 1.29M shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 14/05/2018 – Fiat Chrysler CEO reprimands colleague for commenting on emissions; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 1.61B RUPEES, EST. 1.71B; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Recognizes HR Pioneers in Annual Awards; 22/03/2018 – Cricket-Elgar scores unbeaten ton but Cummins makes it Australia’s day; 01/05/2018 – CUMMINS 1Q EPS $1.96; 17/04/2018 – GE’s Jenbacher Is Said to Attract Interest From Cummins, CVC; 05/04/2018 – Teamsters: Cummins Workers Across America Remember Dr. King, Continue Fight For Affordable Health Care; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 10.9B RUPEES; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-GE’s Jenbacher is attracting interest from Cummins, CVC – Bloomberg; 18/04/2018 – Cummins Announces Availability of X12™ With Autocar

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ehealth Inc Com (EHTH) by 14.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 7,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 59,954 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, up from 52,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Ehealth Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $108.1. About 6,159 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, which manages about $357.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 43,369 shares to 1.71M shares, valued at $203.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 78,183 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.30M shares, and cut its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Incorporated holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 335,124 shares. Ronna Sue Cohen has 2.15M shares. 245,770 are owned by Alps Advisors. Moreover, Horizon Invs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Penobscot Communications Inc holds 2,389 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,304 shares. Provise Grp Lc accumulated 1,400 shares. 1,775 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd. Haverford Tru Communication holds 2,801 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. American Tru Advsr Ltd reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 1.11 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. Rothschild Inv Il owns 7,696 shares. Omers Administration Corporation has 4,300 shares. Torray Ltd holds 0.23% or 13,675 shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $51.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gen Mtrs Co Com (NYSE:GM) by 39,731 shares to 2.22M shares, valued at $82.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 17,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,798 shares, and cut its stake in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP).

