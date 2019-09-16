Rho Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Position by $6.30 Million; Shares Rose; Geo Group New (GEO) Stake Upped by Capital Growth Management Lp

Rho Capital Partners Inc decreased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rho Capital Partners Inc sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The hedge fund held 3.27M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.26M, down from 3.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rho Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.58. About 448,961 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WATSA: CARA RESTAURANT BRANDS WILL EXPAND IN OTHER COUNTRIES; 23/05/2018 – VIFOR PHARMA AG VIFN.S – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 15/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 43c; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 01/05/2018 – Cara Operations Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SAME RESTAURANT SALES GROWTH FOR QUARTER WAS 2.1% COMPARED TO SAME 13 WEEKS IN 2017; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Cara Therapeutics

Capital Growth Management Lp increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (GEO) by 1.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.34M, up from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 445,872 shares traded. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO OF $0.43 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $2.3 BLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ GEO Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GEO); 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – INTEREST RATE APPLICABLE TO REFINANCING TERM LOANS IS EQUAL TO LIBOR PLUS 2.00%; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News

Analysts await Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 15.69% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.51 per share. After $-0.58 actual EPS reported by Cara Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 21,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 566 are held by Dorsey Wright & Associate. Us Fincl Bank De has 2,200 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 28,760 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 12,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma has invested 0.07% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 1,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street Corporation holds 1.83 million shares. 43,500 are held by Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 11,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Fmr Limited has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). C Worldwide Gru A S has invested 0.19% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 137,742 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,454 shares.

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 9.60M shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $8.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Pe (NYSE:PBR) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.70 million shares, and cut its stake in Site Centers Corp.

