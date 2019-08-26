Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (RBKB) Reaches $10.60 Low on Aug, 26; Cadian Capital Management LP Has Raised By $32.66 Million Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding

The stock of Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) reached all time low today, Aug, 26 and still has $9.96 target or 6.00% below today’s $10.60 share price. This indicates more downside for the $118.01M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $9.96 PT is reached, the company will be worth $7.08M less. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 1,033 shares traded. Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased Tableau Software Inc (DATA) stake by 33.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cadian Capital Management Lp acquired 257,168 shares as Tableau Software Inc (DATA)’s stock rose 40.41%. The Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 1.03 million shares with $130.99 million value, up from 771,957 last quarter. Tableau Software Inc now has $14.80 billion valuation. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q REV. $224.0M, EST. $217.9M; 30/04/2018 – Tableau Appoints Mark Nelson as Executive Vice President of Product Development; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 11/04/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT STARTS COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $83

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) stake by 1.73M shares to 565,000 valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Instructure Inc stake by 517,097 shares and now owns 705,444 shares. Pagseguro Digital Ltd was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 61,776 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Baillie Gifford & holds 2.07M shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.03% or 96,244 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Shields Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 3,000 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 106,821 shares. Hmi Capital Limited Com reported 19.64% stake. Stephens Inc Ar reported 571 shares. The North Carolina-based National Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). The Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments Company has invested 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corp invested in 0.11% or 225,024 shares. 557 are owned by Meeder Asset Management. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 4,235 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 126,275 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James holds 46,824 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Tableau (NYSE:DATA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tableau has $166 highest and $14500 lowest target. $154.33’s average target is -8.97% below currents $169.53 stock price. Tableau had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Bank of America. UBS downgraded Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) on Wednesday, June 19 to “Hold” rating.

