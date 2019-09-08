Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Raised Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Holding by $7.24 Million as Stock Price Declined; Westwood Management Decreased Its Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) by $819,000 as Stock Rose

Westwood Management Corp decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Management Corp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 207,461 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.79M, down from 210,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Management Corp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $295.05. About 1.89 million shares traded or 30.61% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 29/05/2018 – VIKRAM THERMO (INDIA) LTD VKMT.BO SAYS CO RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND AT 5 PCT; 12/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Conference Apr 15; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 05/04/2018 – ORTHO CLINICAL DIAGNOSTICS SAYS ASSAYS WILL INITIALLY BE LAUNCHED IN NORTH AMERICA, EUROPE, AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named lndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) by 42.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 219,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.05% . The institutional investor held 734,445 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.68M, up from 515,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Nektar Therapeutics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.01. About 2.13M shares traded. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has declined 44.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NKTR News: 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 02/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Coverage Assumed by H.C. Wainwright at Buy; 24/04/2018 – NEKTAR, TAKEDA TO SPLIT COSTS RELATED TO TRIAL; 08/03/2018 – REG-Bavarian Nordic Announces Phase 2 Trial Investigating Combination of Its Immunotherapy CV301 and Nivolumab in Microsatellite Stable Colorectal Cancer; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Adds Nektar, Exits Equinix: 13F; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Adds Nektar, Exits Cadence Design: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Submission of a New Drug Application to the U.S; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY ALSO DELIVERED DURABLE RESPONSES, WITH HIGHER OBJECTIVE RESPONSE RATE VS SUNITINIB; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, OPDIVO DEMONSTRATED A STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT BENEFIT VERSUS DOCETAXEL ON PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.13B for 25.61 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.