Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding; Wayside Technology Group (WSTG) Shorts Decreased By 18.46%

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 55,000 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 353,868 shares with $19.08 million value, down from 408,868 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $78.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.92% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $60.24. About 8.94M shares traded or 5.03% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross, Lyft, Walgreens and CVS partner to help patients get their scripts; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar [21:34 GMT07 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG) had a decrease of 18.46% in short interest. WSTG’s SI was 5,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 18.46% from 6,500 shares previously. With 4,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Wayside Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s short sellers to cover WSTG’s short positions. The SI to Wayside Technology Group Inc’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 8,017 shares traded or 30.17% up from the average. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) has declined 19.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WSTG News: 13/03/2018 Lifeboat Distribution Named Quest Distributor to Meet the Growing Demand for Data Protection and Endpoint Systems Management So; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP REPORTS CEO DEPARTURE; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY – STEVE DEWINDT WILL SERVE AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO UNTIL PERMANENT SUCCESSOR HAS BEEN NAMED; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Reports 2018 First Quarter and Declares Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC WSTG.O SAYS CEO AND PRESIDENT SIMON F. NYNENS RESIGNED; 14/05/2018 – Wayside Technology Group, Inc. Announces CEO Simon Nynens’ Departure and Appointment of Steve DeWindt as Interim Pres and CEO; 13/03/2018 – Movies: As Turkey Turns Inward, Cultural Exchange Falls by the Wayside; 14/05/2018 – WAYSIDE TECHNOLOGY NAMES GEYGAN CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – TechXtend Education Solutions Partner with RoboKind to Bring Social-Emotional Learning to Students with Autism; 03/05/2018 – Wayside Technology 1Q EPS 36c

Among 12 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.50’s average target is 23.67% above currents $60.24 stock price. CVS Health had 22 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 2 by UBS. Morgan Stanley maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Monday, April 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7400 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Raymond James maintained the shares of CVS in report on Thursday, April 18 with “Strong Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 11. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 902,428 shares. St James Inv Ltd Llc accumulated 3.37% or 681,349 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Co accumulated 49 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Co owns 0.09% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 28,957 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services, New York-based fund reported 85,164 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invs reported 278,178 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 7,187 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Liability has 1.99M shares. Jbf Cap reported 26,650 shares. Amg Trust Comml Bank, Colorado-based fund reported 35,258 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel owns 0.52% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 454,944 shares. Fincl Services Corporation holds 4,810 shares. Heartland Advisors invested 0.73% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Homrich And Berg invested in 30,376 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) stake by 80,000 shares to 200,000 valued at $10.62M in 2019Q1. It also upped G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg stake by 39,349 shares and now owns 212,169 shares. Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) was raised too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 3,410 shares valued at $198,769 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $531,800 was made by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. operates as an information technology channel firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $63.34 million. It operates in two divisions, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. It has a 18.87 P/E ratio. The firm distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for firms, government organizations, and academic institutions.