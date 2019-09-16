Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Cut Its Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Position by $1.34 Million; Stock Price Rose; Alphaone Investment Services Position in Azz (AZZ) Lowered by $754,860

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (CHRS) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 61,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% . The institutional investor held 390,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.62 million, down from 451,131 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Coherus Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $20.73. About 463,815 shares traded. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) has declined 6.56% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRS News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts and Acknowledges Coherus BioSciences Biologics License Application of CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate) for Review; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES INC – ANTICIPATE EUROPEAN APPROVAL OPINION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR CHS-1701; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – COHERUS BIO 4Q LOSS/SHR 84C, EST. LOSS/SHR 86C; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 03/05/2018 – Coherus BioSciences Re-Submits Biologics License Application for CHS-1701 (Pegfilgrastim Biosimilar Candidate); 21/04/2018 – DJ Coherus BioSciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHRS); 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Azz Inc (AZZ) by 39.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 16,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 24,819 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, down from 41,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Azz Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.55. About 126,330 shares traded. AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) has declined 12.69% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical AZZ News: 13/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Wins Bid to Buy Certain Assets of Lectrus Corp; 07/03/2018 DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against AZZ Inc. (AZZ) & Lead Plaintif; 13/03/2018 – AZZ INC – CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE FACILITY OF LECTRUS IS INCLUDED IN ASSETS ACQUIRED; 15/05/2018 – AZZ INC – BACKLOG AT END OF 2018 FISCAL YEAR WAS $265.4 MLN, A DECREASE OF 16.5% COMPARED TO BACKLOG AT END OF PRIOR YEAR OF $317.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – AZZ SEES ISSUING FY19 GUIDANCE ONCE FY18 FILINGS COMPLETE; 06/04/2018 – AZZ: Pendley to Serve as Strategic Advisor to CEO Through Feb. 28, 2019; 23/03/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces The Completion Of Acquisition Of Lectrus Corporation; 06/04/2018 – AZZ Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.17 Per Share; 23/04/2018 – DJ AZZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZZ); 15/05/2018 – AZZ Inc 4Q EPS 90c

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in G1 Therapeutics Inc Reg by 62,105 shares to 274,274 shares, valued at $8.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 72,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Victory in Pegfilgrastim Patent Dispute – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Coherus (CHRS) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 6.9% – Nasdaq” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coherus BioSciences Reports Corporate Highlights and First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold CHRS shares while 34 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 62.66 million shares or 0.54% more from 62.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sio Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.98% in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,627 shares. Jefferies Llc has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Hound Ltd Company holds 1.7% or 1.58 million shares. Sivik Glob Healthcare Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 145,000 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Art Limited Liability Corp holds 89,743 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 0.02% or 430,000 shares. Ameritas Prns holds 5,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Boston Lc has 0.04% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 37,927 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 557,238 shares. 1.00M were reported by Adage Cap Prtn Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc accumulated 502,231 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Limited Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS). Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 0% invested in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) for 71,100 shares.

Analysts await Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 141.38% or $1.23 from last year’s $-0.87 per share. CHRS’s profit will be $25.11 million for 14.40 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Coherus BioSciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.50% EPS growth.

Alphaone Investment Services Llc, which manages about $491.59M and $128.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 10,182 shares to 46,182 shares, valued at $8.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX).

Analysts await AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) to report earnings on October, 8. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 23.26% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.43 per share. AZZ’s profit will be $13.86M for 21.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual earnings per share reported by AZZ Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.57% negative EPS growth.