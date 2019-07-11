Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) as Stock Value Declined; Southernsun Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Timken Co. (TKR) as Stock Value Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 260,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.35 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.87. About 702,368 shares traded or 10.54% up from the average. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 23.29% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 07/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 14; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AERI); 09/05/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 38% to 30 Days; 24/04/2018 – Aerie Short-Interest Ratio Rises 58% to 22 Days; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 09/05/2018 – Aerie Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16; 30/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Lily Nguyen as Director, Project Management; 13/03/2018 AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS SEES FILING RHOPRESSA MAA IN EUROPE IN 2H; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa® (netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02%; 15/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals: Expected FDA Review Period for Roclatan NDA Is 10 Months

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Timken Co. (TKR) by 13.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 314,949 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.61 million, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Timken Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $47.96. About 547,812 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has risen 1.21% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 12 TO 13 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Timken to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference in London; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN REPORTS STRONG 1Q 2018 RESULTS; RAISES YEAR OUTLOOK; 20/04/2018 – DJ Timken Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TKR); 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Timken May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Capital LP Exits Position in Timken; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS DIV; 19/03/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.50-Adj EPS $3.60; 20/03/2018 – Timken Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares to 187,171 shares, valued at $26.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 27,183 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,493 shares, and has risen its stake in Livanova Plc.

Analysts await Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.80 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.60 from last year’s $-1.4 per share. After $-0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.56% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $507,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.46 earnings per share, up 31.53% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.11 per share. TKR’s profit will be $113.06M for 8.21 P/E if the $1.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Timken Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.15% EPS growth.