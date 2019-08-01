Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Trimmed Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $1.86 Million as Stock Value Declined; Snap On Com (SNA) Holder Baxter Bros Has Decreased Holding by $312,000

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 17.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 91,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.56M, down from 111,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $76.81. About 140,519 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q NET REV. $21.9M, EST. $33.9M; 12/03/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Retains Global Rights to Lumasiran, Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for Primary Hyperoxaluria Type; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any License to Alnylam’s GalNAc Conjugate Intellectual Property; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam: Data Will Demonstrate the Potential of Patisiran to Alleviate Multiple manifestations of hATTR Amyloidosis; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DICERNA WILL DISMISS ALL COUNTERCLAIMS ASSOCIATED WITH ALNYLAM’S TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION LITIGATION; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ADVANCING LUMASIRAN TO PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 07/05/2018 – Medicines Co: Inclisiran Reduced Key Atherogenic Lipoproteins Back to Normal in 68% to 90% of Patient Studied; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM OF 5 YEARS, WHICH IS SUBJECT TO AUTOMATIC RENEWAL TERMS OF 2 YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (SNA) by 27.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 5,277 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $826,000, down from 7,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Snap On Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $153.24. About 141,027 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON SEES FY CAPEX $90M TO $100M; 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 19/04/2018 – Snap-on Inc. 1Q Net Income Rises 15%; 19/04/2018 – SNAP-ON 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.72; 23/04/2018 – Snap-On CEO Sees Expansion Opportunities in Mining, Aviation (Video); 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold SNA shares while 176 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 53.40 million shares or 13.03% less from 61.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 30,161 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Raymond James & Assocs holds 194,476 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Quantitative Invest Ltd Liability has 34,900 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department holds 0% or 110 shares. 12 are owned by Camarda Advsr Ltd. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 192 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 108,186 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt invested in 925 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 7,510 shares. Atria Investments Lc owns 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,678 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,332 shares stake. Hsbc Public Lc owns 0.02% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 74,204 shares. Sei reported 54,128 shares. Moreover, Carroll Financial Associates has 0% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 46 shares.

Analysts await Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.97 earnings per share, up 3.13% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.88 per share. SNA’s profit will be $163.97M for 12.90 P/E if the $2.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual earnings per share reported by Snap-on Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 152 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp holds 0.07% or 10,080 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 11,895 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 0.65% stake. Frontier Capital Mgmt reported 68,126 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Meeder Asset Mgmt owns 342 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 38,071 shares. 12 West Capital Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 5.6% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Prudential Incorporated holds 82,874 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 17,998 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 28,784 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Tiverton Asset Management, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,220 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 42,093 shares to 127,093 shares, valued at $9.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 107,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 325,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN).

