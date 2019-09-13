Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Decreased Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Position By $3.11 Million; Shorts at Nicholas Financial (NICK) Raised By 55.17%

Nicholas Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NICK) had an increase of 55.17% in short interest. NICK’s SI was 31,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 55.17% from 20,300 shares previously. With 6,700 avg volume, 5 days are for Nicholas Financial Inc (NASDAQ:NICK)’s short sellers to cover NICK’s short positions. The SI to Nicholas Financial Inc’s float is 0.44%. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 822 shares traded. Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) has declined 18.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.08% the S&P500. Some Historical NICK News: 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS ON MARCH 30 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO EXISTING LOAN & SECURITY AGREEMENT GOVERNING TERMS & CONDITIONS OF CREDIT FACILITY; 13/03/2018 GWC Warranty and Nicholas Financial Form Strategic Alliance; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Fincl Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL SAYS AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE BY 1 YR TO MARCH 31, 2019 – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – AMENDMENT REDUCES MAXIMUM AMOUNT CO MAY BORROW UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $200 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINL REPORTS KELLY MALSON AS CFO; 30/05/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL INC – ON MAY 26 APPOINTED KELLY M. MALSON AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY; 30/05/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Kelly Malson as Chief Financial Officer; 04/04/2018 – Nicholas Financial Announces Amendment to Credit Facility; 04/04/2018 – NICHOLAS FINANCIAL – ON MARCH 30 EXECUTED AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO MARCH 31, 2019, AMONG OTHERS

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) stake by 14.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 67,674 shares as Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)’s stock declined 5.50%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 412,093 shares with $19.17M value, down from 479,767 last quarter. Esperion Therapeutics Inc now has $998.25M valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.74. About 319,475 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 29/05/2018 – Esperion Announces the Appointment of Jay P. Shepard to Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THE PHASE 3 STUDY; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: 12-week Study Met Its Primary Endpoint With LDL-C Lowering Totaling 28 %; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: LDL-C Lowering for Bempedoic Acid Group Was 23 % From Baseline; 10/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff De; 21/04/2018 – DJ Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Flanked by rivals and skeptics, Esperion flips positive data on first PhIII for a potentially game-changing cholesterol pill $ESPR

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) stake by 25,000 shares to 141,520 valued at $12.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Medicines Co (NASDAQ:MDCO) stake by 70,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc Reg was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Natixis has 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated invested in 31,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors has 12,634 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 272,629 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al stated it has 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Group owns 15,854 shares. 335,912 are owned by Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md. The Utah-based Wasatch Advsr has invested 0.29% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) or 140,825 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 62,464 shares. 32,047 are owned by California Public Employees Retirement Sys. Meditor Grp Limited holds 2.68M shares or 25.08% of its portfolio. Pentwater Management LP has invested 1.22% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Limited Partnership invested in 9,773 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 0% or 15,641 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-2.01 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $-1.86 per share. After $-2.01 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Market Volatility Impact Esperion Therapeutics, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ESPR) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Monday 9/9 Insider Buying Report: ACHC, ESPR – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Micro-Cap and Small-Cap Stocks That Insiders Are Buying – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Esperion Completes Patient Enrollment in the Global CLEAR Cardiovascular Outcomes Trial for Bempedoic Acid – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Esperion Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. operates as a specialized consumer finance firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $72.19 million. The firm engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It currently has negative earnings. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 18 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.45 million activity. 500 shares were bought by Marohn Douglas W, worth $4,625. On Wednesday, August 28 Peterson Adam K bought $108,240 worth of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) or 12,000 shares. Royal Jeffrey C had bought 305 shares worth $2,766. On Friday, June 14 the insider MALSON KELLY M bought $18,756.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 1 investors sold Nicholas Financial, Inc. shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 2.78 million shares or 0.15% more from 2.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement accumulated 33,200 shares. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 507,154 shares. National Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) for 28,546 shares. Css Ltd Liability Com Il stated it has 7,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Blackrock Incorporated accumulated 30,427 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 22,800 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group Inc holds 600,704 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 2,770 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc owns 241,125 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Fmr Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Bridgeway Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 62,800 shares. Northern Corporation has invested 0% in Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 3,683 shares.