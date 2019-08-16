Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stake By $6.58 Million; Shorts at INVESQUE ORDINARY SHARES (MHIVF) Raised By 1300%

INVESQUE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) had an increase of 1300% in short interest. MHIVF’s SI was 4,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1300% from 300 shares previously. With 10,400 avg volume, 0 days are for INVESQUE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:MHIVF)’s short sellers to cover MHIVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 10.62% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $6.23. About 3,800 shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 37.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 140,000 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 230,000 shares with $10.97 million value, down from 370,000 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $74.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $45.75. About 8.36M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (65IB) 65IB Drugs, Pharmaceuticals and; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION ON OPDIVO; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – U.S. REVENUES INCREASED 1% TO $2.8 BILLION IN THE QUARTER COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 23/03/2018 – EXELIXIS’ PARTNER IPSEN ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX FOR PREVIOUSLY UNTREATED INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 12/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/12/2018, 8:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…

Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. owns seniors housing and care properties in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $335.39 million. As of December 31, 2016, it owned a portfolio of 36 properties with approximately 4,500 beds and suites. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s properties are operated by providers of post-acute transitional care, long-term care, independent and assisted living, and other medical related services.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northstar Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 0.34% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has 150,812 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Guyasuta Investment Advsr owns 0.1% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 19,345 shares. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,693 shares. 5,710 were accumulated by Saratoga Investment Mgmt. Diversified Trust Com reported 16,255 shares stake. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Northern Trust owns 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 22.54M shares. Aull Monroe Investment Corp has 0.44% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 17,397 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 494,078 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 0.09% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). E&G Advsrs Lp accumulated 7,500 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Daiwa Securities Grp Inc owns 82,519 shares. Moreover, London Co Of Virginia has 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $5100 lowest target. $54.80’s average target is 19.78% above currents $45.75 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 3 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Bank of America maintained the shares of BMY in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of BMY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.89 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.