Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) by $2.19 Million as Stock Price Declined; Samlyn Capital Has Decreased Stake in Nordstrom (Put) (JWN) as Stock Declined

Samlyn Capital Llc decreased its stake in Nordstrom Inc (Put) (JWN) by 52.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc sold 260,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.10% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 239,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Nordstrom Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 2.99 million shares traded. Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) has declined 24.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JWN News: 08/03/2018 – NORDSTROM BUYS RETAIL TECHNOLOGY COS. BEVYUP & MESSAGEYES; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Walmart and other retailers look to follow Macy’s lead; 14/03/2018 – johnnie-O to bring a fusion of the Southern California vibe with East Coast tradition to select Nordstrom Stores and Nordstrom; 08/05/2018 – Nordstrom Rack Apologizes to Black Men in St. Louis Falsely Accused of Stealing; 17/05/2018 – NORDSTROM INC JWN.N FY SHR VIEW $3.43, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – Special Committee of Nordstrom Board Announces the Receipt and Rejection of an lndicative Proposal to Acquire the Company; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom Special Committee Terminates Talks With Nordstrom Family Regarding Potential Going Private Transaction; 14/03/2018 – Sweaty Betty Brings Message of Empowerment to Nordstrom; 10/03/2018 – Seattle Times: Despite rebuff, Nordstrom buyout effort is not over; 15/05/2018 – Nordstrom Expands Extended Sizing To 30 Stores With 100 Brands

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 11,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 144,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.56M, up from 132,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.83. About 1.56M shares traded or 41.72% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.76; 30/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS VERTEX AEROSPACE SERVICES CORPORATION OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 HAD MEAN IMPROVEMENTS IN PPFEV1 OF 12.2 & 11.7; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: U.K. ministers urge Vertex to reach pricing deal on its cystic fibrosis drug; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY REITERATES FULL-YEAR 2018 TOTAL CF PRODUCT REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $2.65 BLN TO $2.80 BLN; 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – PER TERMS OF DEAL, CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT & RESEARCH SUPPORT, ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE RESEARCH, DEVELOPMENT & SALES MILESTONES; 26/04/2018 – STAT Plus: New York panel votes to lower the cost of a pricey Vertex drug for cystic fibrosis

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $47.57 million activity. Another trade for 111,431 shares valued at $20.08 million was sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M. $759,367 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) shares were sold by Silva Paul M. $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) was sold by Parini Michael on Friday, February 1. Shares for $5.94 million were sold by ALTSHULER DAVID on Monday, February 11. Arbuckle Stuart A also sold $3.41 million worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Monday, February 4.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 389,700 shares to 117,265 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,695 shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Analysts await Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report earnings on August, 15. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. JWN’s profit will be $123.72 million for 9.53 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Nordstrom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 247.83% EPS growth.

