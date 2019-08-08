Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lowered Sangamo Therapeutics Reg (SGMO) Stake By $2.34 Million; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised Red Hat (RHT) Holding

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO) stake by 23.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 260,000 shares as Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (SGMO)’s stock rose 5.54%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 843,957 shares with $8.05 million value, down from 1.10M last quarter. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg now has $1.43 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 1.52 million shares traded. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has declined 8.32% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SGMO News: 08/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 16/05/2018 – BIOVERATIV, SANGAMO CITE GENE-EDITED CELL THERAPY BIVV003; 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS-INVESTIGATION DID NOT REVEAL EVIDENCE THAT ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFO ABOUT PATIENTS OR OTHER INDIVIDUALS WAS AFFECTED BY INCIDENT; 24/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Plans $200 Million Share Offering; 21/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. Investors (SGMO); 17/04/2018 – SANGAMO THERAPEUTICS: CONFIDENTIAL, SENSITIVE INFO ACCESSED; 03/05/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Senior Leadership Changes; 04/04/2018 – Sangamo Announces Publication In Molecular Therapy Of Preclinical Study Data From MPS II In Vivo Genome Editing Program; 24/04/2018 – Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased Red Hat Inc (RHT) stake by 28.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pentwater Capital Management Lp acquired 392,000 shares as Red Hat Inc (RHT)’s stock 0.00%. The Pentwater Capital Management Lp holds 1.77M shares with $322.47 million value, up from 1.37 million last quarter. Red Hat Inc now has $33.43 billion valuation. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $120; 22/05/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N SAYS TATA COMMUNICATIONS SELECTED RED HAT CLOUD SUITE TO HELP ENHANCE ITS IZO PRIVATE CLOUD SERVICE; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Red Hat To ‘BBB+’ On Strong Op Performance; Otll Stb; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 04/05/2018 – Red Hat (3scale) Recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – Maxta Announces Support for Comprehensive Private Cloud Infrastructure Based on Red Hat Virtualization and Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Myokardia Inc Reg stake by 35,702 shares to 225,024 valued at $11.70M in 2019Q1. It also upped Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) stake by 219,445 shares and now owns 734,445 shares. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold SGMO shares while 41 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 64.08 million shares or 4.96% more from 61.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain holds 0% or 1,000 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark holds 0% or 3,694 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.02% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 256,692 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag has invested 0.01% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). 10,882 were reported by Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co. Altrinsic Advsr Lc holds 0.18% in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) or 416,500 shares. 238,857 were reported by Sector Gamma As. Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 18,864 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 5,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 0% or 18,400 shares.

More notable recent Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sangamo Up As Gene Therapy Shows Promise in Hemophilia Study – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Sangamo Therapeutics Jumped 23% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sangamo Therapeutics (SGMO) Announces Nature Biotechnology Publication of New Strategies for Optimizing Specificity of Gene Editing Nucleases – StreetInsider.com” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 93% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Analysts await Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.35 earnings per share, down 105.88% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.17 per share. After $-0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.63% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased Tribune Media Co stake by 166,800 shares to 1.30M valued at $59.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Solarwinds Corp stake by 24,585 shares and now owns 50,415 shares. Synchrony Finl (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 48,196 shares. Moreover, Ironwood Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Limited has invested 0.47% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Howe Rusling Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Capital Counsel Ny has 605,396 shares. Zacks Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 22,400 shares. Moreover, Putnam Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Institute For Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested in 3,777 shares. Millennium owns 2.00M shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Gam Holding Ag accumulated 43,547 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 3,055 shares. 149,644 were accumulated by Raymond James And Associates. Mariner Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 1,678 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.04% or 34,135 shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 4,553 shares.