Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Immunomedics (IMMU) Stake By $2.58 Million; Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed By $1.24 Million Its Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Position

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) stake by 28.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab acquired 136,037 shares as Immunomedics Inc (IMMU)’s stock declined 1.34%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 616,367 shares with $11.84 million value, up from 480,330 last quarter. Immunomedics Inc now has $2.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 1.43M shares traded. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Submits Biologics License Application For Sacituzumab Govitecan To The U.S. Food and Drug Administration; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO U.S. FDA; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss $35.5M; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC – FILING IS BASED ON PHASE 1/2 DATA OF SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN IN MTNBC; 25/04/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Oral Presentation of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Hormone Receptor-Positive (HR+) Metastatic Breast Cancer (mBC) at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) stake by 16.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)’s stock declined 33.49%. The Park West Asset Management Llc holds 1.59M shares with $6.71 million value, down from 1.90 million last quarter. Phoenix New Media Ltd now has $195.02 million valuation. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.68. About 23,696 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 27.41% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.41% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06

Park West Asset Management Llc increased B&G Foods Inc (Put) (NYSE:BGS) stake by 1.15M shares to 1.50M valued at $36.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Laureate Education Inc stake by 23,700 shares and now owns 648,700 shares. Playags Inc was raised too.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Medtronic Plc Reg (NYSE:MDT) stake by 131,561 shares to 168,842 valued at $15.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) stake by 90,300 shares and now owns 607,070 shares. United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $43.69 million activity. 1.54M Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) shares with value of $18.74 million were bought by Avoro Capital Advisors LLC. The insider BALL BRYAN bought 5,000 shares worth $66,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold IMMU shares while 41 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 160.01 million shares or 7.95% more from 148.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited has invested 0% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 900 are held by Captrust Finance Advsr. Moreover, Amalgamated Bank has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 21,525 shares. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 35,026 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 229,635 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vanguard Incorporated accumulated 14.81 million shares. 1,214 are owned by Daiwa Group Inc Incorporated. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 119,803 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU). 12,750 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability. Highland Management Ltd Partnership owns 25,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 5,900 were accumulated by Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 0.02% invested in Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) for 119,500 shares.