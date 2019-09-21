Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Raised Its Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Stake; Old Republic International Boosted Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $9.59 Million as Stock Value Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 35.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 213,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 811,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.78 million, up from 598,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today; 14/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Wed, 3/14/2018, 6:30 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 25/04/2018 – USGS: M 4.7 – 243km WSW of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Merck & Co. Cements Lead in Lung Cancer as Bristol-Myers Fizzles; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers raises 2018 forecast, some sales disappoint

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.01% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 761,567 shares traded or 28.79% up from the average. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 15.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable; 23/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio : FDA Granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Lenti-D for Cerebral Adrenoleukodystrophy; 23/05/2018 – Cesca Therapeutics’ Chief Technology Officer, Phil Coelho, Provides Deep Dive into the CAR-T Manufacturing Process in Cell &; 17/05/2018 – Bluebird Bio Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Mid Cap Growth Adds Bluebird Bio; 14/05/2018 – PTA-Adhoc: Medigene AG: TCR alliance with bluebird bio significantly increased and cash guidance improved; 18/04/2018 – BLUEBIRD: NEW CLINICAL DATA DEMONSTRATES LENTIGLOBIN POTENTIAL; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss $115.1M; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 08/05/2018 – UK biotech firm Autolus joins CAR-T rush with Nasdaq IPO filing

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold BLUE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 60.47 million shares or 0.32% more from 60.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Inv Advisory Limited Company owns 11,729 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jennison Associate Lc has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 42,024 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Company Ny has 3,153 shares. Bessemer Inc reported 0.06% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Moreover, Hhr Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 15,190 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corporation reported 22,058 shares stake. Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Co holds 0% or 40 shares. Us Bancorp De invested 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors Incorporated reported 4,328 shares. Int owns 5.09M shares. Biondo Inv Limited invested in 1,695 shares. Mariner owns 2,343 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 12,447 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 95,720 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp Reg by 63,500 shares to 96,191 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug. 28 – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Mylan, Newell and Home Depot – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tiffany profit tops estimates, Hong Kong and tourism hit sales – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Recent IPO In The Market’s Hottest Sector – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “South Africa’s rand firms on improved risk appetite, stocks up – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers teams up with drug development accelerator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corporation holds 0.26% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 1.69M shares. Lvm Cap Management Mi has 0.13% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,137 shares. Permanens Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 102 shares in its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Security has 0.9% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 63,018 shares. Howland Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 26,075 shares. Tekla Capital Ltd holds 1.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 738,044 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% or 255,016 shares. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated reported 40,945 shares. 23,642 are held by Roundview Cap Limited Company. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.54% or 26.63 million shares in its portfolio. Bbt Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.6% or 11,376 shares. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Raymond James Trust Na has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Welch Forbes Ltd Liability Company holds 0.22% or 203,004 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.