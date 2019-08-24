Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Cut by $9.96 Million; Oakmont Partners Position in International Business Machs (IBM) Has Decreased by $1.96 Million

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 71.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 13,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 5,540 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $782,000, down from 19,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41M shares traded or 18.25% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 30/03/2018 – IBM predicts five technologies that will change the world in the next five years; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 14/03/2018 – IBM and EV Group Sign License Agreement on Laser Debonding Technology; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 19/03/2018 – IBM’s 5 Tech Predictions for the Next 5 Years (Video); 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Financing Rev $405M; 16/03/2018 – IBM Helps Accelerate AI with Fast New Data Platform, Elite Team; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.73M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $6.87 during the last trading session, reaching $248.31. About 1.05M shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Pink Top Tube; Catalog Numbers: 1. 367842 (UDI: 50382903678421); 2. 36789; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON SELLING VYAIRE MEDICAL STAKE TO APAX PARTNERS; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Vyaire Medical; Outlook stable; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Ultra TouchTM Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.6 x 19 mm x 305 mm 23G x ® x; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $502.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Mun Bd Fd (EIM) by 64,889 shares to 404,903 shares, valued at $5.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 22,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,178 shares, and has risen its stake in Vectoiq Acquisition Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.34% or 306,038 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 45,066 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Sabal Tru Com holds 1,976 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Thomasville Bankshares holds 3,914 shares. Centurylink Investment owns 17,927 shares. Fort Washington Oh reported 519,385 shares. Washington Trust holds 0.13% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 16,405 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Marathon Mgmt has 0.87% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Farr Miller And Washington Limited Dc owns 20,128 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 2,287 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated accumulated 3.91 million shares. Sei Investments reported 144,059 shares stake. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 26,207 shares. Jump Trading reported 6,313 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08B for 9.31 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

