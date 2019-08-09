Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Trimmed Humana (HUM) Position By $1.44 Million; North Run Capital LP Decreased Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Holding

North Run Capital Lp decreased Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD)’s stock rose 26.26%. The North Run Capital Lp holds 1.58M shares with $10.36 million value, down from 1.80 million last quarter. Brookdale Sr Living Inc now has $1.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.09. About 1.16 million shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Rev $1.19B; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – EXPECTS CONSOLIDATED FULL-YEAR 2018 NON-DEVELOPMENT CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE IN A RANGE OF $170 MLN TO $180 MLN; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE PROVIDES FOR ESTIMATED TOTAL RENT IN 2019 OF APPROXIMATELY $177 MLN; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – MASTER LEASE, GUARANTEED AT PARENT LEVEL BY CO, PROVIDES FOR TOTAL RENT IN 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $175 MLN; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS BELIEVE WORK STILL NEEDS TO BE DONE REGARDING BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND STRATEGIC DIRECTION; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: BKD/VENTAS PACT LIKELY REMOVES OVERHANG ON VTR: RBC; 14/05/2018 – LONG POND EXITED EQR, BKD, DDR, NMRK IN 1Q: 13F

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased Humana Inc (HUM) stake by 6.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 5,400 shares as Humana Inc (HUM)’s stock rose 20.55%. The Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab holds 77,000 shares with $20.48 million value, down from 82,400 last quarter. Humana Inc now has $40.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $295.25. About 462,765 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 05/03/2018 MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Humana, Exits SBA Comms; 22/04/2018 – DJ Humana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUM); 28/03/2018 – VP Hunter Gifts 115 Of Humana Inc; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB; 21/03/2018 – HUMANA OFFER FOR KINDRED APPEARS OPPORTUNISTIC: GLASS LEWIS; 23/04/2018 – Humana: Deal Provides Parties With Ownership Interest in One of the Nation’s Leading Hospice Operators; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 30/04/2018 – ManhattanLife Assurance Company of America Acquires Humana’s Workplace Voluntary Benefits business; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 642,310 shares stake. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Rhenman And Prns Asset Mgmt Ab stated it has 77,000 shares or 2.4% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited holds 935,044 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 0.01% or 1,371 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund accumulated 2,695 shares. Churchill Management Corp invested in 20,805 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Cornercap Counsel Inc holds 0.05% or 1,390 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 1,100 shares. Scotia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,290 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Group has 0.11% invested in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Jennison Associate Ltd owns 213,034 shares. The United Kingdom-based Bp Pcl has invested 0.15% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Tobam accumulated 138,474 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased Amarin Corp Plc Spons Adr Repr 1 Share (NASDAQ:AMRN) stake by 270,800 shares to 370,800 valued at $7.70 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Myokardia Inc Reg stake by 35,702 shares and now owns 225,024 shares. Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) was raised too.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Humana Inc (HUM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Humana Prices $1.0 Billion Debt Offering – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity. $2.54M worth of stock was sold by BEVERIDGE – ROY A on Tuesday, February 19.

Among 8 analysts covering Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Humana Inc has $364 highest and $26600 lowest target. $326’s average target is 10.41% above currents $295.25 stock price. Humana Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of HUM in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, August 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 2. The stock of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold BKD shares while 53 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 166.67 million shares or 6.41% less from 178.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 61,773 shares. 227,126 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 253,550 shares. 2.53M were accumulated by Coliseum Mngmt Limited Com. Gsa Partners Llp has 0.01% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 13,555 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited has 110,369 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 32,633 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 75,069 shares. Atria Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). 27,204 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Research owns 256,124 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) for 26,172 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.61% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD). Cetera Advisor Network Lc has 14,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Arkansas-based Stephens Ar has invested 0.1% in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).