Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Increased Position in Humana (HUM) by $7.42 Million; Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Value Declined While Covalent Partners Has Increased Holding by $1.09 Million

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 28,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 105,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.86M, up from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $277.68. About 390,192 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 27/03/2018 – Humana Foundation Addressing Root Causes to Create Improved and Sustained Positive Health Outcomes; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.70 TO $14.10, SAW $13.50 TO $14; 01/04/2018 – Hlth Informatics: With the Walmart-Humana Revelation, a Cresting Wave of Disruptive Developments in U.S. Healthcare?; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana Raises 2018 View To EPS $13.54-EPS $13.94; 02/05/2018 – Humana AB: Invitation to presentation of Humanas first quarter report 2018; 24/04/2018 – HUMANA INC – OFFERING CARE PROGRAM FOR HUMANA MEDICARE ADVANTAGE MEMBERS WITH MULTIPLE CHRONIC CONDITIONS IN 7 STATES; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises Annual Guidance — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE – BOARD UNANIMOUSLY RECOMMENDS ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE, & HUMANA; 29/03/2018 – Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 5464.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 546,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.425. About 10.40 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 59 investors sold HUM shares while 217 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 167 raised stakes. 117.73 million shares or 0.66% less from 118.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Bailard Inc invested in 14,669 shares. Camarda Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 10 shares. Fmr reported 7.30 million shares. Eqis Inc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Rhenman & Prns Asset Management Ab reported 105,000 shares. Stifel Corporation holds 58,254 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 92 shares. Alyeska Group LP holds 0.04% or 12,118 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Capital Ltd Co holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Atlas Browninc owns 16,379 shares. Private Advisor Gru Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) for 2,763 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 127,460 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP reported 115,869 shares stake. Comml Bank owns 4,957 shares.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,100 shares to 343,768 shares, valued at $18.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 110,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 857,169 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. Beder Tanya S also bought $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of America Corporation De has 522,902 shares. 700 are held by Optimum Inv. Invesco Limited stated it has 1.70M shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 149,829 shares. 20,191 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Com reported 3.85M shares. Greatmark Prtnrs Inc holds 0.14% or 162,720 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 2.65M shares. Bb&T Corp owns 20,500 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2.55M shares. Kennedy Cap owns 2.40 million shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 340,000 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0% or 597,465 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 414,361 shares or 0% of all its holdings.