Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Has Lifted Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake by $2.13 Million; Market Value Rose; Newmont Mining (NEM) Shareholder Cheviot Value Management Boosted Its Stake

Cheviot Value Management Llc increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) by 84.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheviot Value Management Llc bought 131,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 286,138 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.01 million, up from 155,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheviot Value Management Llc who had been investing in Newmont Mining Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 4.49 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 24/04/2018 – Newmont Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 per Share; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining Maintains FY18 Corporate-Level Production, Cost and Cap Outlook; 24/04/2018 – NEWMONT REPORTS QTRLY DIV OF $0.14/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Profit Soars; 26/04/2018 – Newmont Mining 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 29/05/2018 – Newmont Forms New Strategic Partnership with Maverix Metals Through Royalty Sale

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 141,520 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.07M, up from 116,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 244,159 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Adj EPS $6.45-Adj EPS $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $54 bln

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Jennison Associate Lc reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 188,871 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Lpl Lc holds 0.01% or 100,130 shares in its portfolio. 1.22 million are owned by Pension Service. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt owns 0.08% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 16,214 shares. Caprock Gp Incorporated reported 9,609 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.39% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 884,100 shares. Wellington Shields Communication Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,923 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Lc has invested 0.05% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 89,947 are held by Oxbow Llc. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Advisor Ptnrs Lc stated it has 18,343 shares. Paragon Assocs & Paragon Assocs Ii Joint Venture owns 250,000 shares or 7.41% of their US portfolio.

Cheviot Value Management Llc, which manages about $280.11M and $231.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (NYSE:PFE) by 8,279 shares to 202,306 shares, valued at $8.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $907.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp Reg (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 10,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $10.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,550 shares, and cut its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:SGMO).